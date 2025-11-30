Feeling uneasy about getting up for a bathroom break at work? Know how this anxiety affects performance

Bathroom breaks are natural calls, yet many employees at work may feel anxious about taking them at work. Whether it is standing up from the desk or simply walking towards the restroom, the fear of going to the washroom often gets associated with being judged for how many times one can go to the washroom or being seen as wasting time. This induces stress and discomfort. Bathroom anxiety is far more common in workplaces than we realise, whether employees are aware of it or not. Sometimes employees may feel embarassed and don't take their desired bathroom breaks. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand why it happens, and what employees and management can do, HT Lifestyle reached out to experts.

Why does bathroom anxiety happen?

Subalakshmi, a counselling psychologist at SIMS Hospitals, Chennai, told HT Lifestyle that this phenomenon is more common in workplaces than people realise.

Sharing her insights on this behaviour, she explained, “It usually comes from a mix of social self-consciousness and performance pressure where individuals feel they are being observed or judged in a private activity.”

She also added that even the slightest bodily sounds, which are completely normal, or simply stepping away from the desk for a while, can trigger worry and embarrassment.

The psychologist revealed that she often sees this behaviour in clients, and it usually points to underlying social anxiety. In clinical settings, this is also associated with traits like high perfectionism or past experiences. This makes even a routine act like getting up to use the restroom feel intimidating.

Because of hygiene issues, many a times employees even hold back from using the toilet. (Picture credit: Freepik)

How management can handle it

Sonica Aron, founder and managing partner at Marching Sheep, told HT Lifestyle that employees often hesitate to use the restroom simply because they are anxious about being noticed or judged. She further explained that bathroom anxiety also shows up because of worries about cleanliness or basic supplies, and stressing over the sounds. All of these small pressures turn a basic need into an uncomfortable experience for many.

But why is this so important? Why shouldn't management overlook this? Sharing this, Sonica added, “Today’s workforce, with a larger percentage of Gen Z and younger millennials, is more open about their wellbeing, and they expect a truly supportive workplace. So if a company doesn't handle basic needs with care, it sends a message that they don't value your personal safety or well-being. For them, that’s a failure of leadership and not a workplace they want to work for.”

Sonica shared these three practical ways management can prevent bathroom anxiety:

1. Clean washroom

Add multiple cubicles, single user, designed for privacy spaces, as these rooms offer a safe lock and guaranteed privacy.

This simple change shows an employee that we value their dignity and understand that everyone needs a moment to themselves.

2. Clearly say ‘breaks are good’

Leader must break the idea that taking a break means slacking off.

Every manager should clearly tell their team, “Please feel free to take a bio break, whenever you need it.”

Openly stating that breaks are expected and encouraged helps remove the fear of being watched or judged.

3. Invest well in restrooms

Cost optimisation doesn’t come from cutting basics like toilet rolls or handwash for days at a time.

Real savings come from smarter leadership decisions, like choosing virtual meetings over costly flights and five-star stays.

Letting go of unnecessary real estate cuts rent and frees up resources for meaningful innovation, process upgrades and better employee experience and wellbeing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.