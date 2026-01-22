Fermented rice good for heart health? Experts explain why it may work well for your health
Consider soaking your rice before eating, as this allows it to ferment, which can improve digestibility and support heart health.
Heart health is one of the primary health concerns, with cardiovascular-related deaths among the leading causes worldwide. According to the World Heart Federation, a healthy diet helps prevent both cardiovascular disease and its risk factors. This means what’s on your plate influences heart-related conditions, from high cholesterol and inflammation to obesity and insulin resistance, which, if left unchecked over the long term, can increase cardiac risk.
This is why there is a growing emphasis on diet. Further World Heart Federation state that up to 80 per cent of premature cardiovascular (CVD) deaths are preventable. And diet is one of the modifiable factors, so it needs to be factored in. Fermented rice finds occasional mention in cardio diets, but how does it really help? For the uninitiated, fermented rice is basically cooked rice, soaked in water for several hours, allowing natural fermentation to occur.
HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand why fermented rice may help and how heart-related issues like cholesterol may benefit from it.
Why is fermented rice healthy?
Dr Aiswarya Sekar, consultant – gynecologic oncology, Rela Hospital, Chennai, first explained why this fermentation process is healthy. In fact, fermented rice indirectly helps to lower cholesterol levels.
“Fermented rice does not act directly on cholesterol levels, but it may support heart health by influencing gut health and systemic inflammation," Dr Sekar said.
Besides lowered inflammation, she informed that fermented rice also contains Vitamin B, which means better mineral absorption, natural probiotics, hydration and electrolytes. But to prepare fermented food, the salt should be minimal, and it can be paired with lean protein and vegetables.
The oncologist also helped connect the dots between a healthy gut microbiome and heart health. This means that when you eat fermented foods like this, you support a balanced gut microbiome, which in turn helps control inflammation, manage liquid metabolism and maintain insulin sensitivity, all major factors in cardiovascular health. Moreover, this type of food may also reduce inflammation.
How does it benefit heart?
For the heart health perspective, Dr C.S. Aravind, senior consultant- cardiology at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, told us that modern cardiology is more than the heart, but it also considers the physiological systems and functions like inflammation. The doctor noted that inflammation leads to atherosclerosis, the process in which fatty deposits, or plaques, build up inside blood vessels.
He explained the major, life-threatening risks, “Elevated LDL cholesterol, when combined with ongoing inflammation, becomes more likely to penetrate arterial walls, undergo oxidation and trigger plaque formation. Over time, this leads to narrowed arteries, reduced blood flow and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
Chronic low-level inflammation is persistent, causing more people to develop heart disease and related cardiovascular problems over time.
This is where fermented rice comes in, as it may help reduce inflammation and indirectly plays an instrumental role in supporting heart health
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
