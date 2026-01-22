Fermented rice good for heart health? Experts explain why it may work well for your health

Heart health is one of the primary health concerns, with cardiovascular-related deaths among the leading causes worldwide. According to the World Heart Federation, a healthy diet helps prevent both cardiovascular disease and its risk factors. This means what’s on your plate influences heart-related conditions, from high cholesterol and inflammation to obesity and insulin resistance, which, if left unchecked over the long term, can increase cardiac risk. Fermented rice lowers inflammation. (Picture credit: Freepik)

This is why there is a growing emphasis on diet. Further World Heart Federation state that up to 80 per cent of premature cardiovascular (CVD) deaths are preventable. And diet is one of the modifiable factors, so it needs to be factored in. Fermented rice finds occasional mention in cardio diets, but how does it really help? For the uninitiated, fermented rice is basically cooked rice, soaked in water for several hours, allowing natural fermentation to occur.

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand why fermented rice may help and how heart-related issues like cholesterol may benefit from it.



ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares the correct way of cooking rice to reduce sugar spike: ‘When you are cooking and cooling rice for…’

Why is fermented rice healthy? Dr Aiswarya Sekar, consultant – gynecologic oncology, Rela Hospital, Chennai, first explained why this fermentation process is healthy. In fact, fermented rice indirectly helps to lower cholesterol levels.



“Fermented rice does not act directly on cholesterol levels, but it may support heart health by influencing gut health and systemic inflammation," Dr Sekar said.

Besides lowered inflammation, she informed that fermented rice also contains Vitamin B, which means better mineral absorption, natural probiotics, hydration and electrolytes. But to prepare fermented food, the salt should be minimal, and it can be paired with lean protein and vegetables.

The oncologist also helped connect the dots between a healthy gut microbiome and heart health. This means that when you eat fermented foods like this, you support a balanced gut microbiome, which in turn helps control inflammation, manage liquid metabolism and maintain insulin sensitivity, all major factors in cardiovascular health. Moreover, this type of food may also reduce inflammation.