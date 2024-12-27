Fernblock for anti-ageing: This tropical fern could be the secret to ageless skin; here’s how it works

In our modern, fast-paced world, we are constantly bombarded by environmental stressors that can wreak havoc on our skin. From damaging UV rays to pollution and blue light, our complexions often pay the price but what if there was a natural, plant-based solution to combat these skin aggressors? Enter fernblock - a powerful, nature-derived compound that has been hailed as a game-changer in the world of skin protection. The antioxidant hero your skin needs: Here's why Fernblock is taking over skincare.(File Photo)

Revolutionise your skincare routine with Fernblock, nature’s ultimate protector

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priti Shenai, MD (Skin),DDV, MBBS Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist at Skinworks Clinic in Mumbai, explained, “Fernblock originates from the Polypodium leucotomos fern, a tropical plant native to Central and South America. For centuries, indigenous communities have used this fern for its remarkable medicinal properties, including its ability to soothe inflammation and support overall skin health. In recent years, scientific research has delved deeper into the potent compounds found within fernblock, unveiling its remarkable potential as a natural skin protectant.”

Blue light from screens could be worsening your skin: Anti-ageing tips to say ‘goodbye’ to digital ageing (Photo by Fullscript)

She elaborated, “At the heart of fernblock's efficacy lies its exceptional antioxidant and photoprotective abilities. The plant's active compounds, known as polyphenols, work tirelessly to neutralise free radicals and mitigate the damaging effects of UV radiation, visible light and even blue light emitted from our digital devices. By shielding skin from these environmental stressors, fernblock helps to prevent premature ageing, pigmentation and other unwanted complexion concerns.”

From pollution to blue light, this plant-based wonder has your skin covered

However, the benefits of fernblock don't stop there. Dr Priti Shenai gushed, “This remarkable plant-based ingredient has also been shown to enhance the skin's natural repair processes, accelerating the healing of sunburns and other types of photo-damage. Additionally, fernblock possesses strong anti-inflammatory properties, making it a valuable ally in the fight against conditions like acne, rosacea and eczema.”

Powerful anti-ageing ingredients you need to add in your skincare (Photo by Darina Belonogova on Pexels)

What's particularly exciting about fernblock is its versatility. Dr Priti Shenai revealed, “Unlike traditional sunscreens that can leave a greasy residue or irritate sensitive skin, fernblock can be seamlessly incorporated into a wide range of skincare formulations, from serums and moisturisers to makeup and sun protection products. This allows individuals of all skin types to enjoy the protective and restorative benefits of this botanical wonder.”

As the world becomes increasingly aware of the importance of sustainable and natural skincare solutions, fernblock is poised to take center stage. Dr Priti Shenai asserted, “Its ability to safeguard our complexions from the onslaught of modern environmental stressors, while simultaneously nourishing and revitalising the skin, makes it a true powerhouse in the world of skincare. So, the next time you're looking to fortify your skin's defenses, consider turning to the humble fernblock - nature's secret weapon for comprehensive, long-lasting protection.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.