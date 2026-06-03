Fitness coach debunks 8 ‘crazy’ exercise myths women still believe: From periods and workouts to weightlifting

Recovering from a Caesarean delivery can be challenging, but Zoe says it doesn’t mean women should give up on rebuilding strength. “Wrong. It means you need rebuilding, not giving up,” she wrote, emphasising that gradual rehabilitation and proper training can help restore core function.

Many women are often made to feel that fitness should take a back seat after major life changes such as marriage or motherhood . Zoe strongly disagrees. “That is exactly when it becomes more important,” she said, highlighting the need to maintain strength, mobility and overall health while navigating increased responsibilities.

According to Zoe, menstruation does not mean you need to stop exercising altogether. “No. You can train. Just adjust intensity if needed,” she wrote, explaining that while energy levels may fluctuate during different phases of the menstrual cycle, movement and exercise can still be beneficial.

Fitness coach Zoe recently addressed some of the most common misconceptions women continue to hear in a June 12 Instagram post titled, “craziest exercise myths women still hear.” Here’s what she had to say:

Despite growing awareness around fitness and women’s health, several outdated exercise myths continue to persist. From misconceptions about strength training to beliefs surrounding periods, pregnancy and weight loss , many women still receive advice that isn’t backed by science. These myths can not only slow progress but also discourage women from prioritising their health and fitness. (Also read: Can eating too much protein be harmful? Experts explain why excess intake may do more harm than good )

4. Walking around the house is enough exercise While daily movement is important, Zoe points out that it isn’t the same as a structured workout. “No. That is movement, not full training,” she explained, noting that a balanced fitness routine should include strength, mobility and cardiovascular exercises.

5. Sweating more means more fat loss Many people associate excessive sweating with effective fat burning, but Zoe says that’s a common misunderstanding. “No. It means you are hot,” she wrote. Sweat is the body’s cooling mechanism and does not necessarily reflect the number of calories burned or fat lost.

6. Running will ruin your uterus, boobs or joints This long-standing myth often discourages women from running or high-impact activities. “No. Poor preparation and weak support is the issue,” Zoe said, stressing the importance of proper training, supportive gear and gradually building endurance.

7. Women should only do yoga, not weights Strength training is still viewed by some as a male-dominated form of exercise, but Zoe believes women benefit greatly from lifting weights. “Women need strength too,” she wrote, highlighting how resistance training supports muscle mass, bone health, metabolism and overall fitness.

8. Carbs at night make you fat Carbohydrates often get unfairly blamed for weight gain, especially when eaten in the evening. “No. Overeating does,” Zoe explained, pointing out that overall calorie intake and dietary patterns matter far more than the timing of carbohydrate consumption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.