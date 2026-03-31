Fitness coach reveals how his 93-year-old Italian grandparents stay healthy, shares their 4 wellness secrets

Lorenzo’s grandparents follow their natural circadian rhythm, making sunlight exposure a priority. They start the day with morning light, watch the sunset, aim for at least 30 minutes of sun each day, and keep bedtime before 10:00 p.m. This alignment with nature helps regulate sleep, energy, and overall well-being.

Their diet is based on whole, minimally processed foods: pasture-raised meat, wild-caught fish, bone broth, fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits , eggs, raw cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, butter, sourdough bread, and honey. Every meal emphasises quality and seasonality, highlighting how eating close to nature keeps the body nourished and strong.

Drawing from his grandparents’ health habits, Lorenzo shared a few timeless lessons on his Instagram post, showing how simple routines can lead to longevity and wellness.

Longevity and good health often feel like mysteries, but sometimes the simplest habits hold the key. Fitness coach Lorenzo Bio draws inspiration from his Italian grandparents, who, at 93, are still active, vibrant, and thriving. Having followed a few straightforward routines for decades, they’ve proven that staying healthy isn’t about extremes, it’s about consistency, balance, and mindful living. (Also read: From 226 kg to 91 kg: How 68-year-old American achieved remarkable 135 kg weight loss, thanks to one exercise machine )

3. They move every day Daily movement is a key part of their lifestyle. They walk for 10 minutes after meals, do light housework, enjoy outdoor hobbies, choose being outside over scrolling on devices, and spend at least an hour in nature. This consistent, low-impact activity keeps their body flexible, strong, and energised.

4. They minimise stress Stress management is woven into daily life. Slow mornings, no work on weekends, grounding practices, reading at night, and playtime with friends all help them stay calm and balanced. These small rituals show that mental and emotional wellness is just as important as physical health.

Lorenzo’s post proves that living a long, vibrant life doesn’t require extremes, just simple, consistent habits rooted in nature, movement, and mindfulness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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