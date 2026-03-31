Fitness coach reveals how his 93-year-old Italian grandparents stay healthy, shares their 4 wellness secrets
Lorenzo Bio shares timeless health habits inspired by his active 93-year-old grandparents, emphasising daily movement, stress management, and a natural diet.
Longevity and good health often feel like mysteries, but sometimes the simplest habits hold the key. Fitness coach Lorenzo Bio draws inspiration from his Italian grandparents, who, at 93, are still active, vibrant, and thriving. Having followed a few straightforward routines for decades, they’ve proven that staying healthy isn’t about extremes, it’s about consistency, balance, and mindful living. (Also read: From 226 kg to 91 kg: How 68-year-old American achieved remarkable 135 kg weight loss, thanks to one exercise machine )
Drawing from his grandparents’ health habits, Lorenzo shared a few timeless lessons on his Instagram post, showing how simple routines can lead to longevity and wellness.
1. They eat local and natural
Their diet is based on whole, minimally processed foods: pasture-raised meat, wild-caught fish, bone broth, fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, eggs, raw cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, butter, sourdough bread, and honey. Every meal emphasises quality and seasonality, highlighting how eating close to nature keeps the body nourished and strong.
2. They live with the sun
Lorenzo’s grandparents follow their natural circadian rhythm, making sunlight exposure a priority. They start the day with morning light, watch the sunset, aim for at least 30 minutes of sun each day, and keep bedtime before 10:00 p.m. This alignment with nature helps regulate sleep, energy, and overall well-being.
3. They move every day
Daily movement is a key part of their lifestyle. They walk for 10 minutes after meals, do light housework, enjoy outdoor hobbies, choose being outside over scrolling on devices, and spend at least an hour in nature. This consistent, low-impact activity keeps their body flexible, strong, and energised.
4. They minimise stress
Stress management is woven into daily life. Slow mornings, no work on weekends, grounding practices, reading at night, and playtime with friends all help them stay calm and balanced. These small rituals show that mental and emotional wellness is just as important as physical health.
Lorenzo’s post proves that living a long, vibrant life doesn’t require extremes, just simple, consistent habits rooted in nature, movement, and mindfulness.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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