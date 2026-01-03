Fitness coach reveals why some people keep getting stuck in weight loss loop; shares 5 ways to finally break free

The first week of 2026 is well underway, and the enthusiasm to stick to the New Year’s resolution this time around is at its peak. For many of us who have set weight loss as the goal, this is not the first time that we have embarked on the mission. Weight loss can only be sustained by the psychology of the individuals, claims Dan Go.(Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram on 2 January, Dan Go, fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, explained why that might be the case. He pointed out that while some people can stay effortlessly in shape, for others it is a very different ordeal altogether.

According to Dan, it is not the calories, hormones, or even genetics that decide whether a person can sustainably lose weight. It is their psychology.

He described weight loss as “a psychological wheel,” where “if one part is broken, you might lose weight in the short term, but you won't keep it off.”

The wheel has “five spokes,” which Dan elaborated in the following manner.

1. Type of motivation

The type of motivation that individuals have about losing weight determines the outcome, shared Dan. “If you're doing this to impress others, it's not going to last.”

In order for the weight loss “to stick,” we need intrinsic motivation, which doing it for ourselves.

2. Control over eating habits

According to the trainer, when we let emotions decide “when” and “how much” we eat, it becomes very easy to overeat and go off track from the goal.

3. Habit loops and cues

“So you don't randomly snack,” stated Dan. “There is always a trigger, whether it be stress, boredom, time, (or) location.” He believes that it is the responsibility of individuals to find out what the trigger is and work around it accordingly.

4. Identity and self-image.

“You can't have a new body with an old identity. Weight loss and getting lean requires you to become someone new,” highlighted Dan.

5. The environment

Our surroundings, which include the food we see and the people we keep around, decide outcomes for us even when we are not actively thinking about them, claimed the trainer.

“If you want a fighting chance at losing the weight and keeping it off, getting off this yoyo cycle of weight loss and weight gain, you have to fix this wheel,” he highlighted. “Once you take the time to do the inner work and fix this wheel, weight loss will become effortless.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.