Fitness coach shares 5 tips to stay committed to your weight loss goals even on vacation

Those who embark on a weight loss journey are often dedicated, tracking every step, calorie, and number. But all that rigorous discipline tends to go out the window during a vacation. While a vacation is meant to ease the strain of daily routines, it doesn't actually mean you go off the rails completely. From heavy binge-eating at buffets and indulging in street food to sleeping in, the healthy habits you worked so hard to build can quickly take a backseat, putting you back to square one. Don't let the laid-back vibe of travel tempt you into cheating on your fitness goals.

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who regularly shares practical tips on Instagram to improve fitness and support weight loss, posted on June 11 addressing the common issue of losing fitness discipline during vacations, and shared five essential habits to help rein it all back in.

1. Get your mindset right

How you view your vacation makes all the difference. Raj explained how travel needs to be seen as a part of life itself, instead of hitting pause on everything. He said,"Most people think…I have travel coming up, I have vacation coming up. I can't do anything for fitness. I will come back and figure it out. If that's your mindset, you are never going to be able to break it. You are never going to be able to make progress. Instead, you need to think of vacation or travel as normal life, but in another place. You still need to eat. You still need to sleep, still need to move. You are going to try to find better ways to do that."

2. Exercise every day

Make the most of the money spent at the hotel by sweating it out at the gym (and not just loading your plate at the buffet.)(Shutterstock)

Exercise needs to be a part of everyday routine, even on vacation. Movement is non-negotiable to stay active. The fitness coach explained, "You probably have access to a gym or if you don't, you have the floor, you have the road. Do something. 30 to 60 minutes, something active every day. Make it mandatory."

3. Walk as much as possible

On regular days, step counts are closely tracked despite work. But travel often offers an even better opportunity to walk more, without any of the routine stress of a packed schedule. He added, "During a vacation, you probably have more opportunities to walk, at the airport or if you are a tourist when you are exploring the city. Whenever possible, wherever possible, walk as much as you can."

4. Simplify your nutrition

Pick healthier options at the buffet.(Shutterstock)

Diet is often closely controlled on regular days, but travel can easily throw it off track. A new place means unfamiliar dishes, menus, and an overwhelming urge to cave into street food temptations. But instead of overcomplicating it, the fitness coach reminds us that simplicity is key.

He shared, "You are in another place, you are not going to get exactly what you want, so you need to simplify and attack. Now how do you do that? Maximise the amount of protein and vegetables you eat. Wherever you are, scan the menu, scan the buffet, and try and find protein and vegetables and eat a lot of that. Optimise your starch consumption, not too much, not too little, you will find a happy medium. And minimise everything else."

5. Sleep more than usual

Sleep is the building block of good health, but the hectic schedule back at home may have disrupted your sleep pattern. Travel, however, gives you the chance to catch up and rest. Raj mentioned, “You probably have the chance to sleep a little early, wake up a little late. Take advantage of that and sleep a little more. That way, everything else feels easy. You also come back from this vacation or travel feeling refreshed and ready for real life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.