Fitness coach shares 6 things he will do to lose belly fat from scratch again

Belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas to lose fat from. Fat around the lower abdomen has a tendency to be harder to lose and is equally quick to come back. But instead of getting demotivated, having a clear plan can help you get right back on track. Fitness coach Bradley Simmonds, who frequently shares weight loss workouts and goals on Instagram, shared on June 28 how he would lose belly fat from scratch. With belly fat being one of the hardest obstacles in weight loss, gaining it back can be frustrating. But with the right approach and plan, it can be lost once again. Belly fat can be reduced by following a disciplined routine.(Freepik)

Bradley shared a timeline to follow these, around 8 to 16 weeks:

1. Eliminate takeaways, processed snacks, energy drinks and focus on protein

The first step is to cut out the junk completely. It helps to build the right start. The fitness coach added, “First, I would start with my nutrition and completely cut out takeaways, highly processed snacks, energy drinks and meals that were simply convenient.”

Instead, he recommended prioritising high-quality protein, while tracking the per day intake. He added, “Instead, I would focus on hitting 180-200grams of protein every day, consuming 2200 calories to drop body fat whilst building strength. I would purchase Eggs, Greek yoghurt, Fish, steak and chicken as my main source of high-quality protein every week."

2. Stock up on healthy fats and carbs

Ensure the right nutrients land on your plate. Nutrient-dense foods are high on the list of protein, even the carbs, to ensure you stay energised on your weight loss journey. He said, “I’d also purchase fruits, veggies, sweet potato and rice as my main source of carbs alongside extra virgin olive, avocado and nuts for my healthy fats.”

3. Hydrate well

Keeping the body well hydrated is the key, especially after sweating it out at cardio sessions. Bradley Simmonds explained, “I’d focus on hydrating myself, drinking up to 3litres of water (not energy drinks) every day. Electrolytes after my cardio sessions.” He also suggested supplements like Vitamin D, Zinc and magnesium.

4. Follow a balanced training routine

Now, onto the workout, there needs to be a proper balance in the ratio, including HIIT, cardio, and strength training, as losing weight is a holistic process. Combining these elements not only helps burn fat but also builds muscle and improves endurance. He also shared the recovery plan.

He added, “I would train 5-6 times per week following a hybrid style program. 30% of my training would be cardio or high-intensity sessions, and 70% would be resistance training. Building muscle is the key to burning fat. For my recovery, I would hit 10-15,000 steps per day plus regular mobility and stretching. Ice bathing and sauna also help with muscle soreness.”

5. Get adequate sleep

Getting enough sleep is also important, as it helps to feel refreshed for the day. The fitness coach reminded us how poor sleep leads to junk cravings. He said, “Sleep, I would make sure I got at least 7 hours every night so I would be able to have the energy to stay consistent with my workouts and disciplined with my nutrition. Bad sleep = lack of motivation and craving junk food.”

6. Say no to alcohol

It's a no-brainer that alcohol sets back progress and can derail your fitness goals. Bradley noted, “I wouldn’t drink any alcoholic beverages unless it was a very special occasion.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.