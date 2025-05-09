Fitness coach shares 'most underrated exercise for weight loss'

Did you know walking can help not only burn calories, but it also releases endorphins, which can boost your mood and energy levels? Online fitness coach Chad Hargrove shared an Instagram video on May 3 in which he shared this as he explained why walking is one of the ‘most underrated’ exercises for weight loss. Also read | Wonderful benefits of walking 4000 steps for brain health To lose weight simply, consider the following exercises, according to a fitness coach. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Consider the following benefits of walking

According to him, regular walking can help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce hunger, and support weight loss. Chad highlighted how a short walk can aid digestion and is easy on the joints, making it accessible for people of all fitness levels and ages. You can incorporate walking into your daily routine, such as walking to work or taking a walk during breaks, to reap the benefits without breaking a sweat.

‘Just take a walk’

In the video he posted, Chad said, “Do you want to know what is the most underrated exercise for weight loss? You probably would not guess it. It is not the treadmill or knee dumbbell squat… just take a walk!”

He added: “You don't feel like you are doing anything (when you walk)? That's the whole point! You are burning calories without even thinking about it. If you are regulating your mood, and regulating your hunger, it is all important and so easy. So, get up and take a walk right now and do it on a daily basis, too, to really up your weight loss and feel better too.”

Chad also listed the benefits of regular walking:

⦿ Burn calories

⦿ Regulate mood

⦿ Regulate hunger

⦿ Help digestion

⦿ Do it as much as you want

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.