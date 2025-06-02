Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi
Fitness coach shares simple drink moms over 50 should have every morning for better health

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 02, 2025 06:47 PM IST

Fitness coach Navneeth shares a powerful smoothie recipe with 5 foods to keep moms over 50 energised, pain-free, and ready to take on the day.

As our mothers get older, their bodies naturally begin to slow down, joint pain, fatigue, and low energy often become part of daily life after 50. But what if one simple, natural drink could make a real difference in how they feel every day? Fitness coach Navneeth Ramprasad shares in his May 28 Instagram post a powerful drink recipe that can help women feel healthier, stronger and more active after 50. (Also read: Fitness coach shares how to lose 10 kg even if you sit for 10+ hours a day: Check out meal plan, diet and workout tips )

Fitness coach recommends a nutrient-rich smoothie for women over 50 to boost energy and reduce joint pain.(Freepik)
Fitness coach recommends a nutrient-rich smoothie for women over 50 to boost energy and reduce joint pain.(Freepik)

"If you want your mother to be pain-free and full of energy after 50, you need to make sure she eats these five foods every single day. The best part? You don't have to serve them separately, just blend them into one smoothie and give it to her first thing in the morning, even before her coffee," says Navneeth in his post. He also listed the ingredients and explained their health benefits.

1. Frozen banana

Provides clean, natural energy without the dreaded sugar crash. It's packed with potassium, which aids muscle recovery, keeps the body hydrated, and helps prevent those annoying leg cramps.

2. Dates

These natural multivitamins are loaded with iron, magnesium, and fibre. Just two dates can curb sugar cravings later in the day, keeping her energy steady.

3. Greek yoghurt

Rich in protein to help rebuild muscles after a night's rest. It's also full of prebiotics that improve digestion, reduce bloating, and support a strong immune system.

4. Cinnamon

Just a pinch goes a long way, it reduces inflammation in joints and muscles and helps regulate blood sugar, which is key for stable energy and mood throughout the day.

5. Protein powder

Adds a powerful punch of complete protein to preserve lean muscle, fight fatigue, and speed up recovery. It's a fast and effective way to fuel her day.

Simply blend all these ingredients together into a delicious smoothie and serve it fresh.

Adding her expert opinion, Dr. Sudha Asthana, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, shares with HT Lifestyle, "This smoothie is well-balanced and particularly beneficial for postmenopausal women. After 50, hormonal changes lead to decreased bone density, slower metabolism, and muscle loss. The combination of calcium-rich yoghurt, potassium from bananas, and high-quality protein can counteract these effects. Cinnamon’s anti-inflammatory properties are also helpful in managing age-related joint stiffness. What I appreciate most is that this drink is simple to make and covers several nutritional bases that older women often miss in their diets."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.


Monday, June 02, 2025
