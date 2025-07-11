Fitness coach's top 5 healthy carbs if you want to lose weight, create calorie deficit: 'Nature's appetite suppressant'

Did you know that some carbohydrates can help with satiety while in a calorie deficit? Dan Go, a fitness coach, in a July 9 Instagram post shared a list of five foods that offer a mix of fibre, protein, and carbs, which can help keep you fuller for longer, support digestive health and provide essential nutrients. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 3 carbs to avoid to burn belly fat: Even organic honey can come with 'so many calories' Should you eat potatoes on a weight loss diet? Did you know they are low in calories and high in fibre, especially with the skin? (Freepik)

According to Dan, incorporating these foods into your diet can support your calorie deficit goals while maintaining satiety. He said, “Here are the top five carbs I eat to stay full while being in a calorie deficit.”

Here is Dan's list of healthy carb options:

Potatoes

“Number one – potatoes. They are low in calories, high in fibre, especially with the skin. This makes them incredibly filling, and also their resistant starch and high water content help you feel satisfied longer,” Dan said.

Blueberries

He added, “Next is blueberries. They are rich in fibre and water, making them low-calorie and highly satiating. Their type of fibre also slows down digestion, keeping you full, while helping you stabilise blood sugar.”

Lentils

Dan then said, “Next is lentils. They are loaded with fibre and plant-based protein, both of which are proven to increase satiety and curb hunger. Also, as a Chinese guy, I would choose lentils over rice as a carb. I know it is sacrilegious, but they contain fewer calories, more fibre and a higher amount of protein compared to white rice.”

Broccoli

Speaking of broccoli, Dan added, “I understand that it is a veggie, but it is also still considered a carb source. The reason I love it is that it is one of the perfect foods to volumise your meals as it contains a lot of fibre and a lot of water. It helps you stay full while giving you an incredible nutrient profile. So, you are taking in things like vitamin C, K, and folate, which all support metabolism and digestion.”

Apples

He concluded, “And last we have apples. They are nature's appetite suppressant. They are naturally sweet, low in calories and also high in fibre, which helps you curb hunger and reduce snacking. Their type of fibre helps you regulate your blood sugar and keeps you full while being nutrient dense, meaning you get the vitamins and antioxidants with every single bite.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.