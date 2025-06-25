Weight loss expert says 'potatoes don’t make you fat', shares 5 foods that are secretly healthy: Ghee to white rice

Some foods that are often misunderstood as unhealthy are actually beneficial, Shweta Chhabra, nutrition and weight loss expert, shared in an Instagram post on June 8. She explained how foods like ghee, potatoes, mango and white rice can be part of a balanced diet when consumed in moderation. Also read | Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos shares 9 foods to eat on repeat for faster fat loss: Potato to peanut butter Weight loss expert shares 5 foods you think are bad but are secretly healthy, such as potatoes. (Freepik)

'You have been misinformed'

In her post titled 'Foods you think are bad but are secretly healthy', Shweta said: “These 'bad' foods are actually not bad — you’ve just been misinformed.” She added, “Don’t fall for diet myths. These foods were never the villains. Let’s set the record straight... stop fearing your food — start understanding it.”

Here's what Shweta said:

1. Ghee (clarified butter)

Shweta said ghee is often blamed for weight gain, however, it supports digestion, boosts immunity, and is rich in fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

⦿ How to consume: “1 tsp/day in cooking or on hot dal or rice. It enhances taste and nutrient absorption,” Shweta said.

2. Whole eggs (yolk included)

“The yolk isn’t the enemy — it’s packed with choline, vitamin D, B12, and healthy fats essential for your brain and hormones,” Shweta said.

⦿ How to use: “1-2 whole eggs with veggies for a complete, nutritious meal,” she added.

3. Mango

High in natural sugar but rich in fibre, vitamin A, C, and digestive enzymes, mango actually helps in metabolism and skin health, Shweta said.

⦿ Pro tip: She added, “Eat 1 small mango before evening, ideally post-meal or as a snack.”

4. White rice

Shweta said rice is 'wrongly labelled as fattening'. “Rice is a gluten-free, easy-to-digest carb that provides quick energy,” she said.

⦿ Smart use: “Pair it with protein like dal, rajma, or curd for a balanced meal,” she added.

5. Potatoes

Shweta said, “Potatoes don’t make you fat — frying them does. When boiled or baked (with skin), they’re rich in potassium, fibre, and vitamin C.”

⦿ Best time: According to Shweta, potatoes are best after a workout or as a wholesome lunch with protein.

More details

Why are these foods misunderstood? According to Shweta, here are the possible reasons:

⦿ Misinformation from social media and fad diets.

⦿ Blaming natural foods for over-eating and poor preparation methods.

⦿ Confusion between natural vs. processed versions (e.g. fries vs. boiled potatoes).

She also shared how to ‘include them smartly’ in your diet:

⦿ Ghee in moderation, not excess.

⦿ Pair rice or potatoes with protein to slow sugar release.

⦿ Enjoy mango in the first half of the day.

⦿ Eat whole eggs instead of only whites for full nutrition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.