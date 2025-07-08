Weight loss coach shares 3 carbs to avoid to burn belly fat: Even organic honey can come with 'so many calories'

Justin Gichaba is an online nutrition coach, who ‘helps busy professionals lose weight, revive their health, and be their absolute best'. In a May 14 Instagram post, titled, '3 carbs I avoid daily when I want to shed belly fat', Justin listed all the ways bread, foods with highly processed sugar and 'liquid calories' like honey and maple syrup hamper your fat loss journey. Also read | Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means Organic honey is still high in calories and sugar. Consuming it in excess can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. (Freepik)

According to him, to shed belly fat, consider limiting these three types of carbs:

Bread

“First things first, bread is fine to eat and doesn’t make you gain fat for any stupid reason. The reason I tend to avoid bread when I am trying to lose weight is that I will eat too much of it. High-quality bread from a bakery is delicious, and I would get it from there every time if I could. But, I eat that bread so fast without batting an eye that I stay away from it during my fat loss phases. It always ends up sneaking into my diet during fat loss, but I do avoid it in most cases, otherwise, I could not control myself,” Justin said.

Highly-processed sugars

He added, “It should be a no brainer, but I will tell you this… nothing good comes from putting this in your diet on a regular basis. I say this because these highly processed sugars tend to be extremely addictive. They can come from just about any junk food you can think of, such as baked goods, cereals, doughnuts, and everything else along these lines. So even if I can make it fit my calorie target, I just don’t eat them at all since I will probably overeat. If I do have some, it is when the craving is extremely high and I feel like I have to.”

Liquid carbs

He concluded, “Any liquid carbs like maple syrup or honey are things I tend to avoid during fat loss. Local, organic honey is extremely rich in nutrients, but it can come with so many calories. It slips right down the throat without aiding with satiety at all. Because of this, I restrict honey quite heavily during fat loss and only have it at very select times in small amounts.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.