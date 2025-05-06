Fitness coach who dropped 13 kilos shares 5 tips to lose weight with PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular periods, acne, mood swings, and weight gain. Managing weight with PCOS is often challenging, but not impossible. On April 10, fitness coach Raman Sekhon shared an Instagram video documenting her weight loss journey with PCOS, achieved through a disciplined approach to diet and exercise. Weight loss can get significantly difficult with PCOS.(Image by Pixabay)

Here are 5 tips suggested by Raman Sekhon:

1. Limit the processed junk and know what you’re eating:

Focus on eating whole 1 ingredient foods. Not only are you going to be able to a lot more, but you'll actually feel fuller and more satisfied because you're getting the nutrients that your body needs to recover and build muscle.

2. Stop overdoing cardio:

Doing cardio alone won’t get you the body you want. Focus on strength training and utilising cardio as a tool. Strength training is going to help you maintain muscle and hold onto that shape you want! Also, it’s amazing for PCOS because it will help lower insulin.

3. You need to sleep:

If you’re on a fat loss journey, sleep is going to be your best friend. When you don’t get enough sleep, your hunger hormones are all over the place and you get more cravings. It is also important for muscle recovery.

4. Stop the all or nothing mindset:

You're going to most likely have those days that you have event; you go out for dinner and maybe you over ate. Don't beat yourself up about it by doing endless cardio or using the whole weekend as an excuse to eat everything and start fresh on Monday or even skip meals. Instead, the next day just go back to the plan and follow your meal plan.

5. Stop giving up when things get uncomfortable:

There will be days when you simply won’t feel like showing up, not because you’re incapable, but because motivation is low. Your mind will try to pull you back into old, familiar habits because that’s where it feels safe. But real growth happens when you push through that resistance. It’s showing up especially on the hard days that brings you closer to your goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.