Fitness coach who dropped 25 kilos, shares 5 habits that can help stop overeating

Amaka, a fitness coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, losing 24 kilos in just four months. She frequently shares glimpses of her inspiring journey on Instagram, offering practical advice on weight loss-friendly diets and effective workout routines. On May 27, Amaka shared a post highlighting the key habits that helped her control overeating, ultimately accelerating her weight loss progress and helping her build a healthier relationship with food.

“Trust me these tricks will help stay satisfied with your meals, stop excessive snacking and overeating,” read an excerpt of her caption. Also read | Losing just 6 kg in your 40s could lower your risk of disease and add years to your life: Study

1. Eat protein first

Protein keeps you full for longer time and reduces cravings. Instead of starting with rice, start with eggs, chicken or beans. That way, you will feel full faster and naturally eat less carbs.

2. Stop eating straight from the pot or pack

When you don’t portion your food, it’s easy to overeat without realising. Use a plate or bowl every time, even for snacks. Controlling the portion size can help in staying within your calorie intake limits.

3. Drink a glass of water before meals

Drinking water can make you eat slower and reduce how much you need to feel full. Sometimes you are just thirsty and not hungry.

4. Learn to say no to second servings

Don’t eat till you are overly full. Instead pause after one serving and give your body time to decide if you are full or you need more. Delay a second serving by telling your body that you will eat again after 20 minutes. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida

5. Stop being distracted while eating

Mindless eating equals to overeating. Whenever you scroll your phone or watch a movie while eating, there is a tendency that you will end up overeating. Instead, focus on the food, chew slowly and listen to your body. Also make it a habit of sipping water while watching movies or scrolling your phone. That helps in keeping the body hydrated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.