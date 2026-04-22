Fitness expert reveals a 4-part weight loss system that delivers results without extreme dieting

The Internet is flooded with quick ways to lose weight ideas that might seem tempting but are not sustainable in the long run. Coach Kev, a fitness trainer in an X post dated April 20, 2026, shared a four part system approach to weight loss which is not just sustainable but effective in every way. Here’s a breakdown of the weight loss plan.

Four part plan for sustainable weight loss.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a ‘medical emergency’

1. Nutrition

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{{^usCountry}} Coach Kev highlighted that nutrition is the first and foremost thing that needs to be fixed for weight loss. He advises maintaining the routine and fixing the food choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coach Kev highlighted that nutrition is the first and foremost thing that needs to be fixed for weight loss. He advises maintaining the routine and fixing the food choices. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “You're not meal-prepping 21 meals on Sunday. You're not eating 6 times a day. You eat the way you already eat: grab and go breakfast, take-out lunch, and eat an easy dinner at home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “You're not meal-prepping 21 meals on Sunday. You're not eating 6 times a day. You eat the way you already eat: grab and go breakfast, take-out lunch, and eat an easy dinner at home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He mentioned that with smarter choices inside that routine will make a huge difference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He mentioned that with smarter choices inside that routine will make a huge difference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What this looks like in practice: Track calories and protein, 500 cal under your maintenance, and 0.8g protein per lb of bodyweight.

protein, 500 cal under your maintenance, and 0.8g protein per lb of bodyweight. Build 5-10 go-to meals you rotate through. Same formats, better macros.

Pre-pick your default restaurant and travel orders so you don't decide at the table. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What this looks like in practice: Track calories and protein, 500 cal under your maintenance, and 0.8g protein per lb of bodyweight.

protein, 500 cal under your maintenance, and 0.8g protein per lb of bodyweight. Build 5-10 go-to meals you rotate through. Same formats, better macros.

Pre-pick your default restaurant and travel orders so you don't decide at the table. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Training

Weight training is non-negotiable when it comes to sustainable weight loss. He advises lifting at least three to four times a week.

You don’t have to be in the gym 6 days a week, and nobody with a real job does that sustainably. Rather, he recommends:

3-4 lifts per week. 45-60 min each.

Upper/lower or full body split. Pick whichever fits your schedule.

Progressive overload. Beat last week's numbers whenever possible.

Weight training is non-negotiable when it comes to sustainable weight loss. (Unsplash)

3. Activity

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Physical activity or consistent movement throughout the day is one of the most underrated aspects of weight loss.

Coach Kev said, “The goal is to eat as much food as possible while losing roughly 1-3 pounds per week (depending on your body weight). Increasing your activity levels helps make sure this is possible.”

“The difference between 2000 and 10000 steps for some people can be 400-500 calories a day. That’s an extra pound of fat loss a week through your movement,” he added.

So aim for one or some combo of the following:

10k+ steps per day.

20-40 min of zone 2 cardio 2-3x a week

45-60 min of walking, broken up however fits your day.

4. Sleep

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Sleep is often the most ignored aspect of weight loss. However, it plays a crucial role in ensuring effective results.

Coach Kev said, “Under 6 hours and your hunger hormones spike, cravings destroy your week, and you will not out-diet a bad sleep stretch.”

He recommends:

7-8 hours of sleep in a cool and dark room.

No screens 30 min before bed.

No heavy meal within 2 hours of sleeping.

Under 6 hours and your hunger hormones spike, cravings destroy your week, and you will not out-diet a bad sleep stretch. (Pexel)

How this system works

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If you follow this system, here’s the result you can expect:

Week 4: 2-4 kg down. Protein is dialed. Sleep is better. Your 3 pm energy is noticeably different. This is the hardest stretch. Most people quit because the scale isn't moving fast enough.

Month 3: 7-11 kg down. Clothes fit differently. Your team has noticed. You've hit 6+ client dinners and stayed on track at every one. Your macros feel automatic.

Month 6: 14-23 kg down. Photos from 6 months ago look like a different person. You've traveled 15+ times and made progress every single trip.

Month 12: You're in maintenance. You held your goal through the holidays. You don't count calories obsessively anymore. Your defaults do the work.

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The long-term results get interesting. A 40-year-old who lifts 3x a week, hits 180g of protein, and sleeps 7 hours doesn't face the same 50s most people do. Your kids see a parent who can keep up. Your peers notice. And age stops being the excuse you reach for.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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