Fitness model shares 5 mistakes you make after workouts: ‘No stretch, no fuel, no rest'

Fitness model Ankita Patil, known for regularly sharing workout and diet insights on her Instagram, recently highlighted a crucial yet often overlooked part of fitness: what we do after we exercise. In a post shared on April 10, she broke down five common post-workout mistakes that could be sabotaging your progress.

“I used to think the workout was the hardest part. Turns out, the real magic (or mess) happens after,” Ankita wrote in her caption. It's not just the workout that counts, but also how you recover and refuel matters just as much.

Here are the five post-workout mistakes Ankita urges you to avoid:

1. Skipping the post-workout meal

Not feeling hungry after a workout isn't a green light to skip eating. Skipping food can be equal to skipping progress, she warns. Your body needs fuel to repair muscles and replenish energy. Refueling after a workout is essential for recovery and growth.

2. Doing cardio after lifting weights

While strength training helps build muscle and burn fat, tacking on cardio afterward can work against your gains. Ankita explains that doing cardio post-weights might actually lead to muscle loss instead of fat loss, undoing all your hard work.

3. Skipping rest days

Recovery is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Rushing from a workout straight into a packed schedule or denying your body rest days can stall your progress. Recovery is part of the progress and should be taken seriously, Ankita notes.

4. Sitting around in sweaty clothes

Post-workout exhaustion is no excuse for lounging in damp clothes. Ankita admits to learning this the hard way: “Now I change immediately — lesson learned.” Staying in sweaty gym wear can lead to skin issues and irritation.

5. Scrolling for hours after your workout

Feeling great post-workout but then staying up late watching reels? A major mistake. Sleep is where your body recovers and grows stronger. "Gains need rest too," Ankita says. In other words, don't trade your sleep for screen time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.