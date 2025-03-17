6 fitness and nutrition mistakes that are keeping you skinny fat

Let's be clear, skinny fat isn't a medical term. It's a colloquial term used to describe a body composition which 'appears' thin, but actually has a higher body fat percentage and lower muscle mass, enough for toning and definition to not be prevalent. In case you feel you happen to fit the bill, here's taking a look at common mistakes people contending with this, tend to make. 6 mistakes that may be keeping you on the skinny fat plateau

Eating too little, training too much

Living in a calorie deficit, which is burning more calories than you consume in a day, is a sturdy rule of thumb to follow if you're trying to lose weight. That being said, eating less food and going hard on the cardio will not get you lean in the long run. The equation is pretty simple. Undereating leads to muscle loss and less muscle equals higher body fat percentage.

Lifting light, not pushing yourself hard enough

Upping the number of reps on your baby weights will not be getting you toned anywhere near the pace you need it to be. The only thing to remember here, that your muscles need progressive overload to actually change and grow, giving you that toned look.

'Eating clean', but not enough protein

If you're serious about your fitness journey, we know you have a healthy relationship with junk food, or more extreme, no relationship at all. That being said, just not eating out doesn't quantify as healthy, responsible eating. Hitting your protein goal is of paramount importance because they are important to how your muscles respond to the pressure. Low protein intake then, automatically means a soft, un-lean look. The formula to follow in consuming 1.5gms to 2gms of protein per kilogram of your body weight.

Too much focus on losing fat, not enough on building muscle

Muscle definition needs to be at the forefront of your fitness journey. Because even at your skinniest weight, if your muscles aren't defined underneath, you won't look toned.

Too much stress, not enough sleep

Sleeping for enough time so as to allow your body to recoup is as important as acing your workouts. Sleeping for a measly 4 to 5 hours a night just won't cut it and will actively hamper the progress you're making in the gym and kitchen. At least 7 to 9 hours of sleep is needed to let your body work it's downtime magic.

Jumping plans, not giving them time to work

If people could sculpt their dream bodies in a matter of 2 weeks, fitness and nutrition wouldn't be the booming industry it is today. It takes months of commitment and often boring consistency to achieve your body recomposition goals. Sticking to a plan for 2 weeks and not feeling the progress setting in, quitting only to repeat the cycle, isn't it.

Are you guilty of any of these mistakes?