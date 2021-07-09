France striker Karim Benzema gives glimpse of his inspiring easy workout | Watch

Establishing a brilliant overall impact at football’s European Championship last month, as Didier Deschamps recalled the French-Algerian forward to the team after nearly six years, Karim Benzema repaid the coach's faith by helping France score four goals in as many matches. After France's elimination from Euro 2020 the top-scorer for Real Madrid, in all competitions for the last three seasons, is now gearing up for the 2021/22 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

Focusing on his return to Real Madrid while still on holiday, Benzema gave football fans an inspiring glimpse of his training, beginning with easy workouts and that is all the motivation we need to get up and hit the gym. Taking to his social media handle, the French striker shared a video where he was seen donning a casual orange T-shirt teamed with a pair of black shorts and a pair of white sneakers as he faced a picturesque seascape while exercising.

Jumping on a skipping rope, Benzema showed amazing coordination as he got his cardio done under the sky and inspired us for a full-body workout. Even if you do not want to go to the gym, aim for a healthier lifestyle by skipping on a rope at home as the cardio exercise burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout.

Karim Benzema skips rope as a part of his training for Real Madrid's 2021/22 campaign(Instagram/karimbenzema)

In another video that he shared on Instagram, Benzema was seen ditching his orange tee as he sweated it out on a treadmill and later nailed push-ups in the backdrop of ships lined up on the sea. He captioned the video, “Mode Charbon... #vamonos #nueve #workout (sic)” which instantly broke the Internet with over 1.3 million views while still going strong.

Benefits:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decreases the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

Running on a treadmill helps improve speed and stamina. It helps one to burn calories faster than other forms of aerobic exercises.

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm and build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

