French biochemist shares when to actually eat before a workout, reveals top workout snack combinations

Any kind of workout requires energy. Everyone has their go-to pre-workout snack. But the question that often comes up is: Do you really need to eat before exercising? Turns out, what you eat before a workout depends on the intensity of the exercise. In some cases, you can skip food altogether without consequences, while in others, eating the right foods can substantially improve performance.



(Representative Picture: Pexel)

French biochemist and author Jessie Inchauspe shared in an Instagram post dated January 31 that exercises can be broken down into three categories, explaining if and when you need to eat workout snacks. This helps adopt a more tailored, specialised approach to pre-and post-workout nutrition, which in turn, improves workout efficiency and performance. So high time for every type of workout, you follow the workout snacking routine and instead focus on supporting your workout nutrition based on intensity.

Workout eating routine The biochemist outlined three workout types and revealed when you should eat your pre-workout snack for each.

1. Moderate-intensity workouts The first type of exercise the biochemist sheds light on is moderate-intensity workouts, which are done at around 50 per cent of the maximum heart rate and primarily burn fat for fuel. These include activities such as walking, jogging, light running or a low-intensity gym class. For these types of exercises, Jessi revealed that you do not necessarily need to eat before working out. A light snack can be consumed if preferred, but either option is unlikely to significantly affect performance.

2. High-intensity workouts

The second type of workout is high-intensity in nature. This includes: weight training, HIIT, sprinting, and interval classes, which push the body to about 85 per cent of its maximum heart rate.

Jessie explained why you need to eat before these workouts, “Your body is going to be looking for glucose for fuel and is not going to be mostly burning fat, so you need to give your body that glucose. So by eating foods that contain glucose before this workout, you will help your body's performance.”

The biochemist urged to go for food options that provide glucose for energy, but at the same time won't spike glucose. To achieve this, she suggested pairing carbs like rice, potatoes, bread, pasta or fruit with protein and fat.



She noted, “So by eating foods that contain glucose before this workout, you will help your body's performance. That being said, you can give your body this glucose without creating a glucose spike.”



Here are some of her recommended pairings, which won't cause major spikes in glucose:

Banana + peanut butter

Yoghurt + unflavored whey protein + berries

Pear + nuts + cheese

Pitta + hummus

Apple + cottage cheese + cinnamon

Roast potato + sunny-side-up eggs

Rice + chicken + broccoli 3. Long endurance workout

Lastly, if your workout lasts around two hours or more, your body requires a continuous supply of fuel to keep up. The biochemist recommended consuming glucose during the workout and pairing it with fructose to improve absorption. This helps ensure a steady flow of energy, supports endurance, and prevents mid-workout exhaustion in very long training sessions.