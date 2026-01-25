Glow and protect your skin daily with SPF sunscreens enriched with vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid

SPF (Sun Protection Factor) sunscreens with added skincare ingredients are changing the way we protect our skin in 2026. UV radiation causes nearly 80% of visible skin ageing, from fine lines to dark spots, making daily protection essential. Hybrid SPFs, formulas that combine broad-spectrum sun filters with actives like vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid that offer a dual-action defence: they block harmful rays while repairing and nourishing your skin. Vitamin C brightens and fights free radicals, niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier and reduces pigmentation, and hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated and plump. Protect your skin and glow daily with SPF enriched with vitamins (Adobe Stock ) Choosing a proper SPF with skincare benefits ensures your daily “health shield” not only prevents photo-ageing but also promotes a healthy, radiant glow that lasts beyond sun exposure. 8 top-rated SPF sunscreens with vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for healthy skin: If protecting skin while boosting radiance is your goal, HT ShopNow has shortlisted SPF sunscreens with vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid based on user reviews, overall feedback and ratings. These formulas shield against UV damage, repair cellular stress, and keep skin hydrated, healthy, and glowing every day.

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen SPF 50+++ is a lightweight, water-light formula that protects against UVA, UVB, and blue light. Enriched with Vitamin C, it brightens the skin while providing powerful sun protection, even in winter, when UV damage remains a concern. Its non-greasy texture leaves no white cast, making it suitable for all skin types. Perfect for daily glow and defence.

WishCare Niacinamide Oil Balance Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers high-level sun protection while keeping skin matte and fresh. Infused with niacinamide, it helps regulate sebum production, minimise pores, and improve overall skin texture. Lightweight and non-greasy, it provides 8+ hours of UVA/UVB defence with no white cast, making it perfect for all skin types. Ideal for daily use to protect, control oil, and maintain a healthy glow.

Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that protects against UVA, UVB, blue light, and infrared rays. Enriched with Vitamin C and ceramides, it brightens, strengthens the skin barrier, and promotes healthy, radiant skin. Suitable for all skin types, it leaves no white cast. Apply generously daily on face and neck for optimal protection and glow.

Aqualogica Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is perfect for oily and combination skin, offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection. Infused with niacinamide and watermelon extract, it helps control oil, brighten skin, and fight pollution damage with APF technology. Fragrance-free and lightweight, it leaves no white cast, making it ideal for daily use. Protects, nourishes, and keeps skin radiant all day long.

Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with the brightening power of Vitamin C. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula suits all skin types, including oily, dry, and acne-prone skin, leaving no white cast. Daily use helps protect against sun damage while enhancing skin radiance. Compact and easy to apply, it’s an ideal choice for men and women seeking healthy, bright, and protected skin.

The Derma Co. Pore Minimising Priming Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is enriched with niacinamide, making it ideal for reducing the appearance of open pores while providing broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula works for all skin types, controlling oil and improving skin texture. Perfect for those with enlarged pores or uneven skin, it doubles as a primer and daily sunscreen, keeping skin smooth, protected, and healthy.

This SPF 70 sunscreen pairs strong sun defence with skin-caring niacinamide for a glow-ready finish. The dewy texture feels light, settles fast, and leaves no chalky residue. Its anti-tan formula helps fade uneven tone while supporting spot care over time. Suitable for daily use, it's ideal for those who want sun protection along with clearer, brighter-looking skin in one simple step.

This SPF 50+ body sunscreen doubles as a daily moisturiser, thanks to 5% niacinamide that supports even-looking skin while helping reduce tan over time. The lotion spreads easily and settles without a sticky feel, making it suitable for everyday wear. With hydration that lasts through long hours, it keeps skin soft and comfortable while offering reliable sun care in a single, fuss-free step.

FAQ’s: SPF sunscreen with vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid Why choose SPF sunscreen with vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid? They protect from UV damage while helping brighten, balance oil, and hydrate skin daily. Can I use these sunscreens every day? Yes, they are made for daily use with sun protection plus skincare benefits. Are they suitable for oily and dry skin? Yes, this combination works well for most skin types when chosen correctly. Do these replace my serum or moisturiser? They can reduce layering, but moisturiser may still be needed for dehydrated skin.