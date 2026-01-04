Still waking up with tired eyes? Try these under-eye creams to reduce puffiness and dark circles in 2026
Published on: Jan 04, 2026 11:45 am IST
Tired of puffy, dark under-eyes? Try these Amazon India picks in 2026 to wake up looking refreshed and bright every day.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Minimalist Vitamin K + Retinal 01% Under Eye Cream | Reduces Dark Circles, Wrinkles & Fine Lines | With Caffeine for Puffiness | For Women & Men | 14 gm View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
Cureskin Under Eye Gel for Dark Circles for Women and Men | Bio-Peptide Under Eye Gel to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness & Wrinkles | Under Eye Cream for Men and Women View Details
|
₹554
|
|
|
Chemist At Play Under Eye Cream with 2% Revital Eye & Quinoa Extract | For Reducing Dark Circles, Puffiness, Wrinkles, Crows Feet | Lightweight, Hydrating | Plant-Based Ceramides | 100% Vegan | Cooling Gel & Roller for Men & Women | 15 g View Details
|
₹289
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng & Retinal (30m) | Anti-Aging, Wrinkle Care, Korean Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Fine Lines View Details
|
₹1,278
|
|
|
Pilgrim Squalane (Plant derived) under eye cream for dark circles for Wrinkles and Puffy Eyes | For Women & men | With phyto-retinol & caffeine | All skin types | 30 gm (Under Eye Roll-on | 15ml) View Details
|
₹319
|
|
|
Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream 20ml | Anti-Aging, Wrinkle Care, Natural Retinol Alternative | Cruelty Free, EWG-Green View Details
|
₹1,424
|
|
|
MARIO BADESCU SKIN CARE Hyaluronic Eye Cream Anti Aging For All Skin Types, Under Eye Cream For Dark Circles And Puffiness, Formulated With Hyaluronic Acid & Glycerin, 14G View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
MIZON Collagen Power Firming Eye Cream, For Dark Circles and Puffiness, Improving Skin Elasticity, Highly Concentrated Collagen 25ML View Details
|
₹1,175
|
|
