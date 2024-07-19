In vitro fertilization or IVF offers hope to couples who want to experience the joy of being parents with a healthy child and the ART Act is framed to ensure that your emotional journey through IVF is safe, ethical and transparent in order to avoid further complications. To help clear your doubts, we got an expert on board to reveal more about the ART Act and how it protects you at every step of your fertility treatment. Guide to safe and transparent IVF: Know all about ART Act and overcome infertility with legal protection (Photo by WAV)

Safeguarding Your IVF Journey:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, Consultant Infertility Expert at NOVA IVF Fertility in Pune, shared, “Couples sometimes struggle to conceive naturally due to various factors. It includes problems like delayed pregnancy planning, lifestyle choices, obesity, excessive smoking or drinking, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome ( PCOS), low sperm count and quality, slow sperm motility, blockage in the fallopian tube, uterine fibroids, irregular periods, immune problems, cystic fibrosis, semen ejection and enlargement of the scrotum vein (Varicocele).”

Given that IVF can be life-changing for couples who want to experience the joy of parenthood, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil pointed out “Undergoing IVF treatment can be emotionally exhausting but the positive outcome of becoming a parent to a healthy child makes it all worthwhile. IVF is a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that consists of combining eggs and sperm outside the womb in a laboratory dish. Later the fertilized eggs, also called embryos are implanted in the uterus to develop into a fetus. It might take time around two to three weeks and includes a series of processes and steps such as ovulation induction, retrieving egg, sperm collection, fertilization, embryo development, embryo transfer, luteal phase and at last pregnancy test.”

What is the ART Act?

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil answered -