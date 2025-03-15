Guide to skincare for children in India: 4 products Indian kids should use

All parents want the best for their children, especially when it comes to their delicate skin. In India’s changing climate - from hot summers to humid monsoons and dry winters - finding the right skincare products is essential to keeping their skin soft, healthy, and irritation-free. Protect your child’s skin all year round with these expert-approved tips. (Image by InfoMasta)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swathi Ramamurthy, head of R&D at Herby Angel, spilled the beans on a simple guide to four must-have skincare essentials for your little one.

1. Gentle shampoo and conditioner for hair care

Kids’ hair is often exposed to dust, sun and pollution, leading to dryness and tangles. A mild, tear-free shampoo and conditioner with natural ingredients gently cleanses while maintaining moisture. A simple haircare routine keeps hair soft, shiny, and manageable.

2. Sunscreen for playtime protection

Outdoor fun can expose kids to harmful UV rays. A mineral-based sunscreen with SPF PA++ forms a protective barrier, preventing sunburn and skin damage. Ingredients like Grape Seed Oil and Bala Ashwagandhadi Oil provide nourishment while keeping the skin safe from harsh sun exposure.

It is important to apply sunscreen on your kids (representational image)(Shutterstock)

3. Mild and moisturising soap

A gentle, organic soap cleanses without stripping away natural moisture. Botanical extracts help protect against bacteria while keeping skin soft and hydrated.

4. Soothing diaper rash cream

Frequent diaper changes can cause rashes and irritation. A natural rash cream with soothing, antibacterial ingredients helps calm redness and prevents discomfort, keeping your baby’s skin healthy and rash-free.

Make sure you adopt these skincare tips for your kids' this summer.(Image by Freepik)

By incorporating these skincare essentials into your child's routine, you can ensure that their skin stays nourished, protected and irritation-free. Prioritising gentle, natural products will help safeguard your little one's delicate skin through every season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.