Gurugram bariatric surgeon warns ‘India is fighting 1 disease which is gateway to diabetes, high BP, heart attack…’

The Indian population is suffering from one major health concern, which in turn is causing fatty liver, high cholesterol, raised blood sugar levels, and more such diseases. According to Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a National Board-certified advanced laparoscopic GI, bariatric and laser surgeon with more than 17 years of experience, it is metabolic syndrome.

In an Instagram video shared on November 17, he warned, “India isn’t fighting one disease anymore, it’s fighting a whole squad. Metabolic syndrome is exploding… silently, stylishly, fatally. Big waist, high sugar, bad cholesterol, high BP, and fatty liver. Five red flags. One ticking bomb.”

Why is India exploding with metabolic syndrome?

Dr Anshuman highlighted how metabolic syndrome is one of India's most dangerous syndromes, which you probably already have but may not be aware of. Why? Because it is becoming a gateway to diabetes, fatty liver, high blood pressure, and heart attacks.

Explaining the phenomenon, he said, “Metabolic syndrome means your body is in insulin resistance mode. Hormones overloaded, liver inflamed, fat storage on hyper drive—it's a metabolic traffic jam.”

How to self-diagnose?

According to the surgeon, you should always remember these five criteria, and if three out of five are positive, consider yourself at high risk:

1. Waist size: More than 35 inches for men or 31.2 inches for women

2. Fasting blood sugar: If it is more than 100 mg/dL

3. Triglycerides: If the level is more than 150 mg/dL

4. High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL): HDL, which is a good cholesterol, is less than 40 in men and less than 50 in women

5. Blood pressure: If it is greater than 130/85 and you're on blood pressure medications.

Why is this a major issue in India?

As to why India is experiencing an explosion of metabolic syndrome, Dr Anshuman stated that it is because we're literally living the perfect recipe: “high carbohydrates, low protein, seed oils snacks, stress, late-night meals, no sunlight, no sleep, and genetics, the icing on the cake.”

“The result: insulin is retiring. GLP1 is resigning, and the gut microbiome is on strike, protesting. The pancreas says, ‘I should make insulin,’ but the body says, 'No, I'm resisting,'” he added.

How to protect yourself?

The surgeon further explained that this is not metabolism, but rather a toxic relationship in biology. Moreover, the real dangers directly lead to type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, heart attack, stroke, PCOS, rapid ageing, and belly fat that refuses to leave.

Additionally, the problem of metabolic syndrome doesn't just affect you; it takes your entire family along, the surgeon warned. So, to stop it, he suggested a simple formula:

1. Protein in every meal: 1 gram per kg per day.

2. 10 minutes walk after every meal.

3. 7 hours of sleep minimum.

4. 15 to 20 minutes daily afternoon sun.

5. Cut fake foods from your diet and check your labs: fasting insulin, HOMA, IR, Hb1c, lipid profile, vitamin D, B12, LFTs.

“You don't need perfection, you need direction. Metabolic syndrome is not a death sentence; it's a warning light. Be alert if you have more than three tics. Ignite your metabolic health today. Tomorrow, your heart, liver, brain, and hormones will all perform like a team,” he advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.