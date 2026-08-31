Health tests you need at 25, 35, 45 and 50: Doctor shares age-wise guide
Are you getting the right health tests for your age? Know which tests and check-ups are important as you age from hemapathologist Dr Asma Bibi.
Health check-ups are essential, as several ailments can progress silently without showing any symptoms. Many people wait for symptoms to appear before getting tested, which may delay diagnosis and treatment. Health risks also change with age, which is why it is essential to undergo the appropriate tests and screenings at different milestones.
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Hemapathologist Dr Asma Bibi, chief of laboratory at Neuberg Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle the tests people should consider at different ages. She emphasised the need to shift the focus from treating diseases after they develop to detecting health risks early. She also addressed the common misconception that people who appear healthy or physically fit do not need regular screenings.
The expert then highlighted the growing burden of diseases in India, “We see an increasing load of non-communicable diseases that affect people who aren't that old yet. Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are among the conditions now being detected at younger ages than before because of lifestyle factors like a sedentary lifestyle, work-related stress, changes in diet, and hereditary.”
Because of hectic lifestyles, a lot of Indians are becoming vulnerable to many metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. This is why it becomes critical to get yourself checked regularly.
Here's her guide for age-wise health checkups:
1. Age 25
- Individual health status that comprises a blood test like haemoglobin count, tests for diabetes, lipid panels, liver and kidney function tests, thyroid function panels, urine tests (urinalysis), and vitamin levels.
- Standard checks such as BP and BMI (body mass index) give us a benchmark against which health changes over time can be measured.
2. Age 35
- Cumulative effects of lifestyle choices start to become noticeable.
- Routine diabetes screening, testing for lipid disorders, and checking the health of the liver and kidneys annually, particularly for those with a very inactive mode of life or who have relatives with chronic conditions running in their family.
- A cardiovascular risk assessment, including doing an electrocardiogram (ECG) if it is clinically required, allows the doctor to take early action, thereby preventing major disease in a person.
3. Age 45
- 45 years should mark the point when the concept of disease prevention through health care gets more extensive and elaborate.
- On top of doing standard blood tests, it is recommended to go through a screening program, based on evidence, for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers.
- Should also check for cardiovascular risks and carry out a bone health evaluation. All these should be in harmony with a person's age, sex, and risk factors.
4. Age 50
- When a person is over 50 years of age, health care gets centered more on the quality rather than quantity of lifespan.
- Using tests that assess the body's internal balance, the functions of the main organs are checked from time to time as part of a comprehensive approach, which also involves nutritional status, bone, eye, and ear tests, and cognitive functions.
But health assessment should not be standardised, as the expert's parting advice aimed to focus on tailored health assessment, “Health assessment and disease screening should, in fact, be customized based on a person's age, genetic background, personal illnesses, health practices, and risks of disease.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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