Healthy on-the-go snacking options

Amidst the sudden travel plans, work trips and day-to-day hustle, we often forget to take care of our own health, resulting in eating in inappropriate quantities and time thus, in this fast paced life, we are always looking for food options that are hassle free and quick. The times when you are in a hurry and need to consume the right nutritious food, ‘on-the-go snacking’ comes to the rescue as they are healthy and portable.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Kumar, Founder of Gaia Good Health, shared, “Granola Bars in India are becoming very popular, especially among working professionals, hikers and anyone looking for a quick energy pick-me-up. These are chewable bars loaded with fibre, protein and carbs that will keep you fuller for a longer period of time. Mostly composed of rolled oats, honey and dried fruit, these are superb energy boosters which are best consumed during breakfast, on the go or as a pre-workout.”

She added, “Another option is to always carry a truly power-packed healthy snack ‘Trail Mix’ loaded with protein, fibre, good fats and essential vitamins and minerals. It is a combination of dried fruit, nuts and seeds, which not only make it highly nutritious but also mouth-wateringly tasty. It gives you strength and stamina for vigorous activities or any form of exercise such as walking, running, cycling etc.”

Shreya Dheeraj Jain, Co-Founder of Nutrilitius, suggested, “Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil or flax seed, have numerous health benefits such as supporting heart, brain, and joint health. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps boost immunity, while Vitamin E helps protect cells from damage. These supplements come in various forms, including soft gels, liquid drops, or powder and can be easily taken on-the-go. Along with health supplements, nuts are great options for healthy snacking on-the-go. They contain heart-healthy unsaturated fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Nuts can be eaten alone or combined with dried fruit for a satisfying snack.”