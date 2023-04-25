Heart is one of the most important organs in the human body, responsible for pumping blood and supplying oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body hence, taking care of our heart’s health is essential for leading a healthy and active life. One of the best ways to keep your heart healthy is by consuming a well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients.

Heart health: Add these nutrients to your diet to keep your heart healthy (Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert at Vedas Cure, revealed some of the key nutrients required to keep your heart healthy -

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that must be obtained through the diet. Found in fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as in flaxseeds and chia seeds, they reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improve cholesterol levels, all of which contribute to better heart health.

2. Fibre: Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that helps regulate digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Good sources of fibre include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

3. Potassium: Potassium is an essential mineral that helps regulate heart rhythm and blood pressure. It is found in bananas, avocados, spinach, and sweet potatoes.

4. Magnesium: Magnesium is another important mineral that helps regulate heart rhythm and blood pressure. Good sources of magnesium include nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy green vegetables.

5. Vitamin D: Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body absorb calcium, which is essential for healthy bones. It also plays a role in heart health by reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. Good sources of vitamin D include fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods such as milk and cereal.

He said, “In addition to consuming a diet rich in these essential nutrients, it is also important to limit the consumption of unhealthy fats, salt, and added sugars, all of which can contribute to poor heart health. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight are also important for maintaining good heart health. By making small changes to our diet and lifestyle, we can take steps to protect our hearts and improve our overall health and well-being.”

Insisting that the state of your heart is usually a direct reflection of the state of your food habits, Harsh, Founder of Happy Ratio, highlighted that if you are eating right, then your heart is probably pumping right. According to him, here are 5 key nutrients that can help keep your heart healthy -

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna, as well as nuts and seeds, are excellent sources of omega-3s. If you do not eat fish then supplementing with fish or krill oil everyday is good nutritional insurance.

Fiber: Fiber helps lower cholesterol levels, control blood sugar levels, and maintain a healthy weight. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are all excellent sources of fiber. If you do not eat enough food with fiber then psyllium husk is an easily available supplement to your diet.

Magnesium: Magnesium is essential for heart health as it helps regulate heart rhythms and maintain normal blood pressure. Green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds and whole grains are excellent sources of magnesium. Supplements like Magnesium Glycinate is easily available on Amazon.

Potassium: Potassium helps regulate fluid balance, maintain normal blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Bananas, oranges, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and avocados are all excellent sources of potassium. Potassium Citrate is a supplement that people take when they aren't eating enough of these food sources.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, but it also plays a role in heart health. Studies have shown that low levels of vitamin D are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods are excellent sources of vitamin D. Adding a Vitamin D supplement to your diet is a very good idea even if you are getting enough sunlight.

In conclusion, consider your heart the engine of your body. If you feed it the right fuel, it will keep on pumping optimally for years to come.