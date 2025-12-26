Believe it or not, herbal teas can harm your liver: Apollo gastroenterologist and Mumbai nutritionist explain how

In an era of social media-driven wellness trends, herbal detox teas have emerged as a billion-dollar industry promising to cleanse the body and jumpstart health. However, medical experts are now sounding the alarm, warning that for those with underlying liver conditions, these 'natural' remedies can be more toxic than the toxins they claim to remove. Also read | Hepatologist reveals 'most dangerous Ayurveda herb for your liver': It is not ashwagandha Many herbal products bypass rigorous FDA‑style testing and may be contaminated with heavy metals or unlabeled ingredients.(Shutterstock)

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, they revealed that these unregulated mixtures are increasingly linked to severe liver injury, failure, and in extreme cases, the need for organ transplants.

The myth of the 'quick fix'

Dr Sudeep Khanna, senior consultant of gastroenterology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that the liver is already a naturally efficient detoxifying organ. He said, “Many people turn to herbal detox teas hoping to cleanse their system. These teas promise quick fixes but can worsen liver damage due to hidden toxins and a lack of regulation.”

For patients with fatty liver disease, hepatitis, or cirrhosis, the 'extra burden' of processing these concentrated herbal compounds can trigger rapid organ failure. The bottom line: If you have a liver condition, stick to prescribed care; your liver is designed to detox your body — it doesn't need a tea to do it for you.

Dr Khanna shared five critical reasons for liver injury:

1. Toxic compounds

He explained that compounds like pyrrolizidine alkaloids can cause cell death or block liver blood vessels, and said, “Herbal teas often contain ingredients like pyrrolizidine alkaloids in comfrey or pulegone in pennyroyal. These chemicals directly harm liver cells, causing necrosis or veno-occlusive disease where blood vessels in the liver block up. People with existing liver issues have less ability to process these toxins, leading to rapid failure.​”

2. High-dose extracts

Moreover, concentrated green‑tea extracts may raise liver enzymes and cause jaundice. “Green tea extracts in detox blends pack concentrated EGCG, over 800 mg daily in some cases. While mild green tea is safe, these doses trigger toxicity, raising liver enzymes and causing jaundice. Liver patients, already stressed, face higher risks of acute injury from such overload,” Dr Khanna said.

3. Unregulated mixtures

Dr Khanna said that blends of senna, dandelion, nettle and other herbs often lack safety testing and have been linked to cholestatic hepatitis. “Multi-herb detox teas mix senna, dandelion, nettle, and others without safety checks. Cases link them to cholestatic hepatitis, where bile flow stops, as seen with artemisia annua or yogi detox tea. Impure or varying doses make outcomes unpredictable for weakened livers,” he said.

4. Added strain on weak livers

Moreover, laxative or diuretic effects can dehydrate and upset electrolytes, overburdening a weakened liver. “The liver naturally detoxes; teas with laxatives or diuretics dehydrate and disrupt electrolytes. This extra burden inflames an already damaged organ, mimicking or speeding up failure. Studies show herb-induced injuries rising, with 5 percent of US adults at risk from popular ones like turmeric extracts,” Dr Khanna said.

5. No proven benefits

He also highlighted that there is no evidence that detox teas repair liver damage; effective treatment relies on prescribed medication and diet. He said, “Detox teas lack evidence for repairing liver damage like cirrhosis. Myths push them as cures, but real support comes from diet and meds, not fads. Severe cases needed transplants, proving harm over help for vulnerable patients.​ Doctors urge avoiding these teas entirely if you have liver issues. Stick to prescribed care and consult experts before trying supplements. Early checks catch problems before they escalate.”

Experts say the liver already detoxifies the body efficiently and does not need 'cleansing' teas. (Adobe Stock)

The 'natural' trap: lack of oversight

The danger lies largely in the perception that herbal equals safe. Rajeswari V Shetty, head of nutrition and dietetics at SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai, pointed out that these supplements often bypass rigorous clinical testing. “One cannot take them blindly,” she warned, adding: “These are plant infusions... some are highly concentrated, and others may be contaminated with heavy metals or ingredients not listed on the label.”

Herbs to avoid if you have liver issues

Rajeswari highlighted several common ingredients that pose a significant risk to liver health:

Green tea extracts: While a cup of brewed tea is safe, strong infusions/extracts can be hepatotoxic. Ashwagandha: Recently linked to several cases of herb-induced liver injury when used unsupervised. Kava: Strongly associated with global cases of severe liver toxicity and failure. Aloe vera tea: Long-term oral consumption can lead to acute hepatitis. Senna: Often used for weight loss, it causes electrolyte imbalances that tax a fragile liver. Chamomile: In high quantities, its coumarin chemicals can disrupt liver metabolism.

Caution over trends

The consensus among specialists is clear: liver support comes from clinical diets and prescribed medications, not fads. “When liver function is impaired, something that would be advantageous to a healthy individual can become hazardous,” Rajeswari concluded. Both experts urged patients to consult a healthcare provider before starting any herbal regimen, especially if they are already taking long-term medications or have elevated liver enzymes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.