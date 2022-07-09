High cholesterol: Healthy fruits to lower bad cholesterol levels

Poor food choices can raise levels of bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) in your blood. Eating fatty food, consuming alcohol, and leading a sedentary lifestyle can be a deadly combination for high cholesterol levels that could lead to obesity and further increase your chances of heart attack or stroke. Not all cholesterol is bad and there is a need for good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in our body for important functions. Liver makes all the cholesterol your body demands naturally. Red meat, processed meat, fried foods are high on bad cholesterol while ghee, eggs, cheese must be added to diet for getting good cholesterol. (Also read: High cholesterol: Watch out for these warning signs that appear on skin)

Apart from that there are many fruits that can help control levels of bad cholesterol in the body considering they are rich in dietary fibre.

"Several fruits are good to balance the high cholesterol levels of the body. Fruits high in soluble fibre prevent one from heart diseases such as heart stroke, artery blockage, heart attack, and other heart problems," says Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF.

The nutritionist suggests 6 fruits to managed cholesterol levels.

1. Apple

Apple is considered as one of the best fruits when it comes to lowering cholesterol. Apples are rich in soluble fibre which keeps our heart healthy. Additionally, apples contain polyphenols which can help lower our cholesterol levels.

2. Banana

The fiber and potassium in bananas can reduce the level of cholesterol and blood pressure. Banana is especially known as a good source of soluble fibre which will gives one a healthy body and good immune system.

3. Grapes

Grapes get into the bloodstream and carry all the bad cholesterol into the liver where it gets processed.

4. Berries

Blackberry and strawberries have shown results in lowering cholesterol levels in the body. They prevent LDL cholesterol from becoming oxidized, which is believed to be a major risk factor for heart disease.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and nutrition. Bromelain which is present in pineapple breaks down cholesterol deposits in arteries, which support healthy blood flow and reduces our risk of heart disease.

6. Avocados

They are rich in oleic acid, which helps with bad cholesterol in blood flow. Avocados can be consumed in salads, sandwiches, toast, smoothies, and many other ways.

