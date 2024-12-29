How to add protein to vegetarian diet: Nutritionist reveals 6 creative ways to fuel your fitness goals
If you are a vegetarian, you might be wondering where to start or how to ensure you're hitting your protein goals. Here's what you can eat.
One of the primary concerns for those trying to lose weight and stay fit is ensuring adequate protein intake. High-protein meals are essential for maintaining muscle mass, making progress with fitness goals, and supporting overall bodily functions. However, finding high-protein vegetarian recipes can come with its own set of challenges. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss
Boost your protein intake with veg diet
But worry not, nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja has shared a list of delicious and fulfilling vegetarian dishes and meal ideas that are both protein-dense and easy to prepare.
In her post titled '6 creative ways to add protein to your vegetarian diet', she said, “Struggling to meet your protein needs on a vegetarian diet? Don’t worry! Here are 6 creative and delicious ways to boost your protein intake.”
These protein-rich vegetarian foods suggested by Renu will not only satisfy your taste buds but also keep you feeling energetic and fulfilled:
⦿ Unflavoured whey protein: Add it to dal, curd, or even roti dough for an instant protein upgrade.
⦿ Sprout cheelas: Blend sprouted moong or lentils with spices and enjoy with chutney or hung curd.
⦿ Sattu theplas: High-protein and high-energy, these are perfect for busy mornings.
⦿ Tempeh: Add tempeh to your vegetables or curries for a flavorful, protein-packed twist.
⦿ Paneer or tofu as a side dish: Grill, stir-fry, or add them to salads for a filling protein boost.
⦿ Smart snacks: Enjoy hung curd or Greek yogurt with chia seeds, almonds, and pumpkin seeds.
Protein-rich dip recipe
Renu's bonus tip: “Replace mayonnaise with paneer for a healthy dip! Blend paneer with hung curd, garlic, and your favorite herbs for a creamy, protein-rich alternative. Small changes, big impact! Incorporate these hacks into your meals and feel the difference.”
Which of these will you try first?
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
