How to add protein to vegetarian diet: Nutritionist reveals 6 creative ways to fuel your fitness goals

One of the primary concerns for those trying to lose weight and stay fit is ensuring adequate protein intake. High-protein meals are essential for maintaining muscle mass, making progress with fitness goals, and supporting overall bodily functions. However, finding high-protein vegetarian recipes can come with its own set of challenges. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Sprout cheela recipe: Blend sprouted moong or lentils with spices and enjoy with chutney or hung curd. (Representative picture: Pinterest)

Boost your protein intake with veg diet

But worry not, nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja has shared a list of delicious and fulfilling vegetarian dishes and meal ideas that are both protein-dense and easy to prepare.

In her post titled '6 creative ways to add protein to your vegetarian diet', she said, “Struggling to meet your protein needs on a vegetarian diet? Don’t worry! Here are 6 creative and delicious ways to boost your protein intake.”

These protein-rich vegetarian foods suggested by Renu will not only satisfy your taste buds but also keep you feeling energetic and fulfilled:

⦿ Unflavoured whey protein: Add it to dal, curd, or even roti dough for an instant protein upgrade.

⦿ Sprout cheelas: Blend sprouted moong or lentils with spices and enjoy with chutney or hung curd.

⦿ Sattu theplas: High-protein and high-energy, these are perfect for busy mornings.

⦿ Tempeh: Add tempeh to your vegetables or curries for a flavorful, protein-packed twist.

⦿ Paneer or tofu as a side dish: Grill, stir-fry, or add them to salads for a filling protein boost.

⦿ Smart snacks: Enjoy hung curd or Greek yogurt with chia seeds, almonds, and pumpkin seeds.

Protein-rich dip recipe

Renu's bonus tip: “Replace mayonnaise with paneer for a healthy dip! Blend paneer with hung curd, garlic, and your favorite herbs for a creamy, protein-rich alternative. Small changes, big impact! Incorporate these hacks into your meals and feel the difference.”

Which of these will you try first?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.