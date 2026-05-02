How to save someone’s life if they are choking? Heart surgeon shares tips and steps for Heimlich manoeuvre

In most cases where the airway is partially obstructed, choking is cured by a fit of violent coughing. However, in serious cases, the person experiencing it needs help to restore their oxygen supply to the brain in time. Taking to Instagram on May 1, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, explained how best to assist them and potentially save lives.

While choking is a commonly occurring medical emergency that almost every person has experienced and/or witnessed, sometimes it can get really serious and life-threatening. It is when an object, such as food, obstructs the airway, prevents breathing and restricts oxygen supply to the brain.

1. Determine if one is truly choking According to Dr London, the first thing to do when a person is choking in front of us is to determine if they are completely choked or if it is partial. In his words, “First, you have to determine if they're truly choking. Can they talk, and can they cough? Ask them, ‘Can you cough?’ If they're able to do those things, they're actually moving air.”

One should let the person cough freely, which would help bring up whatever is obstructing their airway. However, if the person who is choking is silent or is doing the universal sign of choking (grabbing the throat with one or both hands), that is when we need to take action.

2. The five-and-five technique The five-and-five technique recommended by the cardiac surgeon starts with five back slaps. “You want to bend them over and, with the flat of your hand, give five brisk slaps in between the shoulder blades,” he explained. Sometimes this works on its own, and nothing more is required.

However, if that does not work, one can opt for the Heimlich manoeuvre. While many have heard of the technique, not everyone is aware of the right way to do it, shared Dr London before going through the steps.