Bollywood stars are known for their glowing complexions that often sparkle in the spotlight but hope you understand that this enviable luminosity is not just the result of good genetics or professional makeup. It is also the outcome of healthy lifestyle choices and some professional cosmetic treatments. How to shimmer like Bollywood stars? Skincare expert shares tips (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, MBBS, DALM, FAAM, Clinical Cosmetologist and Medical Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, shared, “The basis of radiant skin is a consistent and effective skin care routine. Start with a gentle sulphate-free cleanser that's right for your skin type, cleansing twice a day to remove impurities and allow your skin to breathe. Keep your skin hydrated in the morning with a light, non-comedogenic moisturiser and a richer, nourishing formula at night. Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day to protect skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature ageing and dullness.”

She suggested, “Chemical peels, microdermabrasion and laser treatments are effective methods for achieving radiant skin. A chemical peel works by exfoliating the outer layer of the skin, improving cell turnover and texture. Microdermabrasion uses fine crystals or a diamond wand to reduce fine lines, sun damage and minor scarring. Laser treatments, including fractional lasers and IPL, target hyperpigmentation and sunspots, resulting in a more even tone and radiant skin. Together, these treatments offer a comprehensive approach to rejuvenating and enhancing the skin's radiance.”

According to Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, maintaining a healthy lifestyle greatly improves skin health. She advised, “A diet rich in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, provides essential vitamins A, C and E and promotes radiant skin. Adequate hydration is key, as drinking plenty of water every day helps maintain skin elasticity and removes toxins that can dull skin. Ensuring 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night supports skin repair and regeneration, resulting in refreshed and rejuvenated skin. Additionally, managing stress through practices such as yoga, meditation, and regular exercise can prevent breakouts and dullness and promote healthier skin.”

The skin expert concluded, “Achieving and maintaining the glitter of Bollywood stars requires consistency. Following a daily skin care routine, making healthy lifestyle choices and scheduling regular treatments with a dermatologist can lead to long-lasting results. Remember, the key to shimmering like a Bollywood star lies not just in the products you use, but in the overall care and attention you give to your skin.”