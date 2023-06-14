Hrithik Roshan sets internet on fire with his Greek God body while exercising, soaking in 'Vitamin D'hoop' to shred fast

The words workout and Hrithik Roshan go together like wine and cheese. Hrithik is known for his fit physique and always works hard to maintain this look. Moreover, the star's washboard abs have become somewhat legendary, with fans calling him a 'Greek God'. So, when he posts a shirtless picture of himself working out in the sun, one can expect it to set the internet abuzz. The same happened when Hrithik dropped a shirtless click of himself working out while soaking the vitamin D. Hrithik Roshan works out shirtless in the sun to shred fast, (Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan shared the photo with a witty caption, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing." While we aren't sure about the actor's claim, a recent study by researchers at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada - who examined the effect of sunlight on subcutaneous fat cells - revealed that the absence of sunlight can lead to weight gain. However, one thing is for sure, Hrithik is definitely sweating it out and working hard to maintain his physique. Check out his post below.

The picture shows a shirtless Hrithik Roshan, dressed in unbuttoned acid-washed denim jeans, a yellow baseball cap and glasses, sweating it out on an exercise bike (a very efficient way to burn calories) at home. Exercising on the machine helps in weight loss, toning our body, muscle strengthening, and boosting heart health.

Hrithik Roshan's fans shower him with compliments

After Hrithik shared the picture, his fans liked the post and flooded the comments section with praise. A fan wrote, "Body aise banao ki 4 log apko Greek God se compare kare [Train your body in such a way that people compare you with Greek God]." Another wrote, "Inspiration max." A user commented, "Woah." A few other fans dropped fire and heart emoticons and called him "hot".

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has several projects lined up in the future. He will be seen next in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. Reportedly, he also has War 2 with Jr NTR.