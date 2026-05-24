Ice creams to fried treats: Dermatologist shares common summer foods that may quietly trigger acne problems

Summers and acne are synonymous with each other. Most people get acne breakouts as soon as summer begins. While most people think summer is the only reason for it, there are more. Food items that cause acne breakouts in summer. (Pexel)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B L Jangid, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, decodes the connection between summer eating habits, excess oil production, and acne-prone skin.

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“Though there is no scientific evidence that eating certain foods can cause acne, they can exacerbate the problem if you already have acne-prone oily skin, triggering breakouts,” said Dr Jangid.