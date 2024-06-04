Indoor walking: 6 ways to complete 10,000 steps during scorching summer and lose weight

If you do not feel like doing intense workouts during heatwave season or stepping outdoors, you aren't alone. Exercising for longer durations may put you at risk of dehydration and heat stroke. Hydrating yourself well with water and sufficient electrolytes is important before, during and after exercising during scorching summer. In case you are someone who loves to walk, completing 10,000 steps in a day is a good way to stay physically fit during the summer season. (Also read | The Taste with Vir: Will weight-loss drugs finish off the diet business?) Indoor walking: Depending on your weight, walking 10,000 steps a day, burns between 250 and 600 calories.(Freepik)

Indoor walking can help you achieve your fitness goals within the confines of your home, workplace or other indoor settings. You can also do this when you are holidaying or just visiting a neighbourhood mall. All you have to do is to count your steps and make it a routine.

Walking 10,000 steps not only helps you achieve your fitness goals, but it can also benefit mental health. Depending on your weight, walking 10,000 steps a day, burns between 250 and 600 calories. According to a study by Stanford University, walking opens the mind and helps the flow of ideas. Walking regularly also helps reduce risk of heart attack as per numerous studies

Indoor walking: How to complete 10,000 steps during heatwave

Here are 6 creative ways to complete your daily 10,000 step count during summer, as per Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF.

1. Zumba class: An online aerobics or a zumba class is a fantastic way to have fun, elevate your heart rate, increase your steps and lose weight too.

2. Walk around your house: Walk around your house, apartment, or office building. Make it a habit to walk 10 minutes after breakfast, lunch and dinner in the house/ office. This will not just help in digestion, but will also keep all stomach related problems away. You can even set a timer and walk for a few minutes every hour to keep yourself active throughout the day.

3. Go shopping: Visit a nearby shopping mall or store to walk the corridors. Many malls offer designated walking programs for those looking to exercise indoors. Enjoy window shopping while you get your steps in.

4. Household chores: Get some steps in while you complete your to do list. Vacuuming, mopping, or tidying up can contribute to your step count while also keeping your living space clean and organized—two birds with one stone.

5. Climb stairs: If you have access to a staircase, climbing stairs is a great exercise for heart health and can help you get a good sweat while increasing your step count.

6. Walk while watching TV: If space is limited, simply walk or march in place while watching TV, talking on the phone, or listening to music or podcasts. You can even use a step-tracking app or a pedometer to keep track.

Challenge yourself to increase your step count gradually by setting goals each day or week, and find activities that you enjoy to make indoor walking fun.