International Yoga Day 2025: Indians at bigger risk of osteoporosis? Know how yoga can help strengthen bones

International Yoga Day 2025: Bone health is often not at the forefront of focus, like gut health (your daily probiotic check) or muscle strength may be (counting every gram of protein). Not until you break a bone and the heavy cast jolts you awake, bringing this often-overlooked aspect to attention. This is where yoga steps in, and on International Yoga Day, celebrated every year on June 21, let’s take a moment to understand how yoga helps strengthen bones, improve balance, and prevent injuries, particularly when Indians are more vulnerable to the risks of osteoporotic fractures. Yoga helps to keep your bones healthy.(Shutterstock)

Dr Abhijit Sawant, director and senior Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Vcare Imaging & Diagnostic Centre, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle how yoga may help strengthen bones and prevent osteoporosis.

He said, “Osteoporosis and low bone mass (osteopenia) affect over 200 million people worldwide. As the ageing population grows, and people live longer, both domestic and global numbers are rising. The estimated number of people in India with osteoporosis is 61 million, and 80 percent estimated proportion of osteoporosis cases in India are women. Approximately 4.5 million women over 60 in India with fractured spines due to osteoporosis. Over 0.25 million approximate number of hip fractures occur annually in India due to osteoporosis.”

Indians at bigger risk?

Alarmingly, Indians are at a greater risk of fragile bones much earlier than expected. Osteoporosis is a condition that is associated with old age, traditionally. But indians in younger age groups are seeing fractures and bone degeneration.

Addressing this concern, Dr Abhijit Sawant explained the reasons. He said, "Osteoporotic fractures occur 10-12 years earlier in the Indian population compared to Western countries due to Vitamin D Deficiency, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and lack of sun exposure. These fractures can lead to pain, disability, and reduced quality of life. They can also place a significant burden on healthcare resources. Early diagnosis and management are crucial for preventing fractures and improving bone health. Given the expansion and ageing of the population, this is a public health crisis."

Taking care of bone health is becoming even more important for Indians and yoga is one of the holistic ways to do so.

Dr Sawant further shared a detailed guide with us, covering the 3 benefits of yoga for bones and recommended 11 asanas that may improve bone health:

Benefits of yoga for bones

Bone joints stay healthy as yoga includes stretching of important joints.(Shutterstock)

1. More pressure on bones, the stronger they become

Wolff's Law refers to the principle that bones adapt to the stresses placed upon them.

Bones become stronger and denser when subjected to regular physical activity and weight-bearing exercises.

This means that exercises like walking, running, or weightlifting can stimulate bone growth and increase bone density, but yoga is most applicable to this principle.

2. Increases bone density

Exercise in general and yoga in particular offer a proven means of raising bone mineral density (BMD) and improving bone quality, a measure that accounts for the protective effect of bone's trabeculae and correlates with fracture risk.

The trabecular component is noted to contribute 30%–70% of bone strength, that is, its resistance to fracture and in fact may be the part that weakens the most in the ageing spine.

3. Good musculoskeletal health

Yoga is safe, nearly without cost, self-practised outside of medical facilities, and may result in musculoskeletal health with improved balance, better posture, wider range of motion, greater strength, and refined coordination.

Since yoga helps in better balance and coordination, it may protect against falling, a major cause of osteoporotic fractures.

Asanas that help with bone health

Yoga improves balance, which is needed to avoid falls, which result in fractures.(Shutterstock)



1. Tree Pose (Vrksasana): This pose improves balance and strengthens leg and hip bones.

2. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana): Stretches the sides of the body and strengthens the legs and core.

3. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II): Strengthens legs and core, improving stability.

4. Side-angle (Parsvakonasana): Strengthens the legs and ankles while stretching the sides of the body and opening the hips and chest.

5. Twisted triangle (Parivrtta Trikonasana): Improve balance, strengthen the legs, and increase spinal flexibility.

6. Locust (Salabhasana): Strengthens the posterior chain, including the back muscles, legs, and arms.

7. Bridge (Setu Bandhasana): Strengthening the back, buttocks, and thighs, as well as improving posture and flexibility.

8. Supine hand to big-toe (Supta Padangusthasana): Improve flexibility in the hamstrings and hips, relieve lower back pain, and calm the mind.

9. Straight leg seated twist (Marichyasana III): Improves spinal flexibility, improves digestion and stretches and opens the shoulders and upper back.

10. Bent knee seated twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana): Spinal flexibility.

11. Corpse (Savasana): Promotes relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety, lowers blood pressure, improves sleep, and enhances mental clarity and focus.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.