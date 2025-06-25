Is chia seed pudding healthy for you? A nutritionist reveals the truth

Chia seed pudding has become one of the most loved recipes among health-conscious people. It is easy to make, full of fibre, and loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Many people enjoy it for breakfast or as a guilt-free snack. Thanks to its rich nutritional profile and plethora of health benefits, chia pudding is often included in weight-loss diet plans as well. But is it really as healthy as it sounds? Well, sorry to burst the bubble, but chia pudding may not be the best choice for everyone. A nutritionist shares seven surprising ways it can affect your health and why consuming it in moderation is a key! Chia seeds are not for everyone. (Adobe Stock)

Is chia seed pudding unhealthy?

While chia seed pudding is considered safe and healthy, if it is not prepared the right way or consumed in excess, it may cause certain problems. Here are 7 likely common side effects:

1. High sugar content

Chia pudding is often sweetened with honey, maple syrup, or flavored milks. While a little sweetness is okay, consuming it in high amounts can turn this healthy dish into a sugar-loaded dessert. Extra sugar can lead to weight gain and blood sugar spikes over time.

2. Digestive issues

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, which is great for digestion when consumed in small amounts. However, “if you eat too much too fast, it may cause bloating, gas, or constipation, especially if your body is not used to a high-fibre diet,” explains nutritionist Karishmma Chawla .

3. Choking risk

Dry chia seeds absorb liquid and swell up fast. If you eat them dry or without soaking, they can expand in your throat and may cause choking, particularly in people with trouble swallowing (dysphagia) or a history of esophageal blockages, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Therefore, it is advisable to soak chia seeds before eating them, as soaking allows them to expand.

4. Portion control issue

It is easy to overeat chia pudding, especially since it feels light. But chia seeds are calorie-dense. Eating large portions regularly can lead to excess calorie intake, making it harder to manage your weight.

5. Kidney problems

Chia seeds contain oxalates, which in large amounts may cause calcium to form kidney stones, as per the National Kidney Foundation. The risk is high, especially if you already have kidney issues. People with kidney disease should consult a doctor before eating chia regularly.

6. Allergic

Though rare, some people can be allergic to chia seeds. So, it is advisable to avoid eating any chia seed recipes, including pudding. “Allergic symptoms include rashes, stomach pain, or even trouble breathing. If you are trying them for the first time, start with a small amount,” suggests Chawla.

7. Medication interactions

Chia seeds may lower blood pressure and affect blood sugar, which is usually good, but not if you are already on medication for diabetes or high blood pressure. Consult with your doctor before adding it to your daily diet.

How to make chia seed pudding?

Ingredients

3 tablespoons chia seeds

1 cup milk (apart from dairy, you may also use plant-based milk like almond milk for additional benefits)

1-2 teaspoons honey

Fruits like berries, bananas, and mango chunks

1 tablespoon nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds)

Steps

In a bowl or jar, add 3 tablespoons of chia seeds and 1 cup of milk. Stir well to mix evenly and prevent clumping.

Add 1–2 teaspoons of honey and stir again.

Cover the mixture and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. This allows the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and form a pudding-like texture.

After the first 30 minutes of chilling, give it a quick stir to break up any clumps. Then place it in the fridge again.

Once thickened, top your pudding with fresh fruits and sprinkle with nuts and seeds.

Your chia seed pudding is ready! Enjoy it chilled as a healthy breakfast, snack, or dessert!

Prepare a healthy version of chia seed pudding. (Adobe Stock)

Tips to make chia pudding healthy

To make sure you are preparing a healthy version of chia seed pudding, follow these tips:

Choose the right milk: Use unsweetened and plant-based milk (like almond or oat) to avoid extra sugar and keep it light. Limit added sweeteners: Use a small amount of honey for sweetness. You can also add mashed banana or natural ingredients like vanilla or cinnamon for extra flavour without adding sugar. Use fresh fruits: Always opt for fresh fruits instead of fruit syrups or canned fruits in syrup to keep the pudding naturally sweet and nutritious. Add nuts and seeds: Include a mix of nuts and seeds for healthy fats, protein, and a satisfying crunch. Watch portion size: Chia seeds are healthy but calorie-dense, so eat in moderation, especially if you are trying to lose weight.

These simple tips can help you enjoy a delicious and balanced chia pudding!

How many chia seeds should you eat a day?

A typical daily serving of chia seeds is about one ounce, which equals 28 grams or 2 to 3 tablespoons, recommends Chawla. It is also important to drink plenty of water when eating chia seeds, as this helps prevent digestive issues like bloating or constipation.