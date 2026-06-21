Is intermittent fasting safe for everyone? Dietitian shares who should be careful

Intermittent fasting is slowly becoming the fitness world's favourite route to disciplined eating, for controlled calorie intake. While such fasting routines always existed and can be traced back to ancient India, new revamped versions are making a comeback, thanks to celebrity influence, fitness influencers and growing awareness about the importance of weight management.



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But should intermittent fasting get a clean check? Should it receive a sweeping green light as a safe practice for everyone? That may be an overgeneralisation. Anything that surges in popularity and is quickly adopted into everyday routines requires closer scrutiny before people jump on the bandwagon.

Whether it is the 16:8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat within an eight-hour window, or the 12:12 method, where fasting and eating hours are divided equally, intermittent fasting comes in different forms. Some people move away from strict time windows and focus on meal frequency, like how Katrina Kaif eats only two meals a day.

But no matter how trendy or flexible the format looks, the real question is, can everyone try intermittent fasting safely?

Dr Kanchana Dayanand, dietitian at Apollo Sugar - Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. While it does have its advantages, she mentioned that it may help improve metabolic health and give the digestive system a break from constantly processing food. However, the caveats are important, and intermittent fasting should not be followed blindly.