Is protein enough for weight loss? Fat loss coach says what to do instead for faster results

Among the countless weight loss trends floating on the Internet, one of the most common ones we come across is the need of increasing protein intake. But is it enough? Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio), who also went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shared a video addressing it.

Mahtab, on Tuesday, wrote that eating more protein is not just enough. “You have been told to increase your protein for fat loss, so you’ve started eating more eggs, adding beans, grabbing protein bars, and snacking on nuts. You’re also hitting the gym, eating clean, but your body still isn’t looking as toned as you expected. And you are still feeling hungry and dealing with cravings. The thing is eating more protein isn’t enough,” read an excerpt of her caption.

Here’s what you are doing wrong:

High-fat and high-carb protein options:

If your protein sources are mostly coming from high-fat and high-carb options like nuts, nut butters, beans, or fatty meats, you could be overeating calories without realizing it.

Not relying on real protein:

If you're mainly relying on processed sources like protein bars, you're missing out on real, whole protein that helps you build muscle.

If the plate is not balanced:

If your plate is not balanced with enough protein, you’ll still struggle with cravings and energy crashes.

Here’s what you can do instead:

Get 25-30g of protein per meal:

An ideal protein meal consists of 0.8-1g per pound of your body weight for the total day. This keeps you full and fuels muscle.

Prioritise lean protein:

Chicken breast, turkey, tuna, egg whites, and Greek yogurt can give you more protein per calorie than eggs, fattier meats, or fish (which are still great but shouldn't be your only focus).

Have a balanced diet:

At least ¼ of your plate should be protein to keep you satisfied and prevent cravings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.