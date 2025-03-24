Woman shares how she lost 4 kg in 6 days without muscle loss: A Korean ‘Switch On’ diet, fasting, high-protein meals

Sherrie, a 'freelance model based in Seoul' often shares her diet and fitness secrets on Instagram. In a March 23 video she posted on her account, she shared details of the switches she made to her diet and lifestyle to drop '4 kg in 6 day'. However, she did add that: “By no means am I intending to promote any diet/ lifestyle changes or any idea about your body, nor am I an expert. I am simply sharing my own experience so please take what I say with a pinch (or a giant bucket) of salt.” Also read | Jyotika shares diet and fitness secrets behind her '9 kg weight loss in just 3 months', gives shoutout to Vidya Balan Sherrie has shared her weight loss diet in an Instagram post. (Instagram/ Sherrie)

How did she lose the extra weight?

Here's what Sherrie said about her weight loss: “I have lost 4 kilos in six days and this is how I did it. First, let me break down 'Switch On (diet)', which actually helped me keep the weight off for a really long time. It is a 4-week program developed by a Korean doctor that actually helps you activate your fat metabolism while preventing muscle loss and improving your insulin resistance. Basically this is how it works...”

Losing weight without losing muscle mass requires a combination of proper nutrition, and Sherrie made sure to eat enough protein to achieve her fitness goals. Her weight loss diet plan also excludes caffeine, alcohol, processed meat, sugar, and incorporates fasting days.

She shared all the details in a video, saying:

1. In the first week, you do detox and gut reset with protein shakes, veggies, and high-protein meals.

2. The second week is for muscle recovery with high-protein meals and fasts.

3. Week three is to boost fat burning with more fasting and more high-protein foods.

What to eat and what not to eat

Sherrie also shared a glimpse of the Switch On diet plan and food that you can actually eat: the first three days are only protein shake meals for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. Thereafter, it is a mix of protein shake and 'carb-less' as well as regular meals with foods like multi-grain rice, boiled fatless chicken, fish, skinless chicken, nuts, eggs, berries, banana, sweet potatoes. Some foods are 'forbidden' on this diet program, and these include: caffeine, alcohol, processed meat and sugar.

Sherrie said, “What this (Switch On diet) does is that it forces your body to use your own fat as a source of energy while protecting your muscles. I personally did it last year, and it helped me reduce my fat percentage. However, life happened. Winter to be exact. I tend to move a lot less during winter... which definitely affected my hormones as well as led to gut health issues, and my body holding on to so much water... which is why I reset everything with a 3-day fast before I started my Switch On diet again. But this time I made some changes – no dairy at all, I made it more anti-inflammatory and I focused so much more on fibre.”

What is Switch On diet?

To learn more about the Switch On diet, South Korea’s ‘trending, science-backed approach to weight loss and gut health’, click here for a Medium.com report from December 2024. As per the portal, the Switch On diet is a 4-week metabolic reset program designed to optimise fat burning without muscle loss. Created by Dr Park Yong-woo, ‘this diet is all the rage in Korea for its simplicity, proven results, and gut-friendly focus’.

The Switch On diet is reportedly not about extreme calorie-cutting or crash dieting – instead, it emphasises on intermittent fasting, clean eating, and balancing your metabolism, all while supporting your gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.