Is varicocele silently hurting your fertility? Here’s what every man should know

Swollen veins inside the testes, also known as varicocele, are a common yet often overlooked cause of male infertility. Varicocele is a condition where the veins inside the scrotum tend to enlarge, which is quite similar to varicose veins that happen in the legs. (Also read: Male infertility: Struggling in bedroom? This everyday health problem could be behind erectile dysfunction in young men) Male infertility warning: Here's how varicocele affects your chances of parenthood!(Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist at Nova Southend Fertility and IVF in New Delhi's Vasant Vihar, explained, “Varicocele is the most common cause of infertility in men. It affects a wider number of men especially, those who fall under the age group of 15 to 25 years. Initially one may not experience significant pain or discomfort due to varicocele, but it can hurt the fertility resulting in infertility in men.”

He elaborated, “This particular condition causes various changes in the body such as disrupting the normal temperature which is needed for the regulation of the testes. Testes are essential for the production of sperm. A sudden temperature rise can lead to a range of issues like abnormal sperm development, lower sperm count, and even a reduction in testosterone levels. These issues altogether can lower your chances of exploring parenthood.”

Exercise can make your veins stick out. Know w gymgoers can avoid varicose veins.(Photo by Sam Sabourin on Unsplash)

Understanding how varicocele hurts fertility

Dr Sandeep Talwar shared, “Swollen veins inside the testes can lead to issues like poor sperm quality and reduced sperm count. This can negatively affect a man’s ability to conceive naturally. Varicocele can cause a sudden temperature rise which severely damages the production of sperm. Extreme temperatures can impair the development of sperm which could further lead to lower motility and abnormal shape. Sometimes, it may also cause oxidative stress, which can affect sperm DNA.”

He revealed, “Varicocele can also decrease the testosterone levels in your body which can have a significant impact on your fertility. This can also cause hormonal imbalance which can make it challenging for men to produce healthy sperm. If varicocele is left untreated it can lower your chances of conceiving naturally. This could complicate your journey to becoming a parent. It becomes crucial to consult a doctor immediately to seek timely treatment. It can help improve your sperm quality while helping you conceive successfully.”

Sperm count and male fertility: Why are testosterone levels dropping in men? (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

Concluding, Dr Sandeep Talwar asserted, “It is the need of the hour to visit a fertility consultant without any delay to be able to manage this condition. Physical examination and semen analysis will help in detecting the severity of the condition and knowing the impact of this condition when it comes to sperm production. Moreover, surgical repair will be recommended to the patient to be able to enhance his fertility. Men should make informed choices after consulting the expert. Ignoring this condition is not at all advisable by the expert. Men should remain extra cautious when it comes to their reproductive health.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.