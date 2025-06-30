Is your sunscreen safe or ageing your skin faster? Watch out for these hidden irritants linked to skin damage

As the sunscreen market in India is expanding rapidly, emerging concerns about product safety, gap testing and regulatory compliance are being raised. As sunscreens are now the second most purchased skincare product in the country after face washes, the new brands and products flooding the market have created a more competitive arena not necessarily driven by product safety standards or scientific rigor. The expanding sunscreen market in India raises safety and regulatory compliance issues.

Sunscreens may not be as innocent as they look

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saurabh Arora, Managing Director at Auriga Research, shared, “The increased demand also provided opportunities for many small and digital-first entrants that now aggressively market things online. Many of these entrants have not been tested, which is often mandated to demonstrate their efficacy. When it comes to sunscreen, SPF (sun protection factor) is probably the most prominent performance measurement that gets overstated.”

Products can have SPF 50, 70 or even 100, but without following ISO testing standards, with human subjects, means that these are often wrong. Dr Saurabh Arora revealed, “This type of false advertising is more than just a form of marketing malpractice and provides a genuine threat to health. Consumers may see they are covered for skin protection from UV rays, when the reality is they could be using products that offer no protection at all. Over time this could result in burns, hyperpigmentation, premature ageing of the skin and in some cases it leads to skin cancers.”

Think Your SPF 50 Sunscreen Protects You? Think Again.(Adobe Stock)

Another area of concern is the non-compliance of companies when it comes to existing regulations. Dr Saurabh Arora explained, “Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of India and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), cosmetic products sold and manufactured in India must undergo batch tests for microbiological quality, heavy metals and prohibited substances. Many newer brands on the other hand routinely skip these tests mainly due to cost. The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) identified numerous cosmetic products containing mercury concentrations well beyond permissible limits shedding light on the potential dangers of poor quality control.”

The dark side of India’s sunscreen boom no one is talking about

Along with that challenge, there is the common continued use of obsolete ingredients or ingredients that are very highly regulated globally. Dr Saurabh Arora cautioned, “Ingredients such as oxybenzone, homosalate and para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) are still included in some formulas, although we know they are potential sources for skin irritants or hormonal disruption. While not technically banned, these must be used in a strict and limited way, although these regulations are often disregarded in loosely regulated ingredients.”

Is Your Sunscreen Harming Your Skin More Than the Sun?(Image by Freepik)

Emerging into consideration will be the environmental impact. Dr Saurabh Arora elaborated, “Many everyday sunscreen ingredients are now identified as damaging marine environments such as coral reefs. “Reef-safe” formulations are becoming more common in global markets but there is no real consideration for this in Indian regulations.”

As the product category further extends its growth, the sunscreen sector must place the same importance on consumer safety, compliance and environmental sustainability. Creating a credible and reliable ecosystem is not simply good business but it is a public health obligation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.