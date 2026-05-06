Israeli living in India for 17 years shares his breakfast 'as a vegetarian bodybuilder and follower of Sanatan Dharma'

Tamal Krishna Kripa Das, 'a professional bodybuilder' and follower of Hinduism, has captivated social media by sharing how he blends physical fitness with spiritual devotion. Born in Israel, he told HT Lifestyle that he moved to India in 2009 and now lives in Mayapur, West Bengal. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm' Tamal Krishna Kripa Das shared his fruit-heavy breakfast routine on Instagram. (Instagram/ mantra_saadhana)

In an Instagram video shared on May 4, Tamal provided a detailed look at his morning routine, sharing that for him, nutrition is as much about purity and 'offering to the Lord' as it is about macronutrients. "What I eat for breakfast as a pure vegetarian bodybuilder and follower of Sanatan Dharma; save this video to watch when you are hungry," he wrote in the caption.

Breakfast ritual For Tamal, preparing the first meal of the day is a meticulous process. He begins by ensuring the cleanliness of his food, sharing in the video, "First of all, everything must be cleaned first. You have to wash it very, very nicely because everything that comes from the shop or from outside is dirty with dust and bacteria."

Beyond hygiene, the meal's aesthetic and spiritual presentation is paramount – Tamal explained his process of arranging a vibrant spread of mango, orange, papaya, dragon fruit, and grapes: "Since we're going to offer this to the Lord, we have to prepare it very, very nicely. I like to prepare breakfast very beautifully, arrange everything... you have to open the yoghurt nicely. I really like the set yoghurt in these cups and the pistachio."

The most critical step in his routine occurs at his home altar – before a single bite is taken, the food is offered in prayer. Tamal shared: “Once you have that ready, I take it to the altar and pray so that the Lord accepts it... The most important thing is that you should offer the food to the Lord before you eat it yourself. That way, it becomes prasadam (mercy), and it helps you stay fit physically as well as spiritually and mentally.”