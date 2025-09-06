Jawed Habib's top 3 hacks for stopping your hair fall: 'Fresh onion juice on scalp before washing'

Hair expert Jawed Habib shared his tips to manage hair fall in an Instagram post in August 2022. Jawed, who in his social media posts keeps asking people to avoid excessive heat styling, use gentle hair care products, and maintain good scalp hygiene to prevent hair fall and promote healthy hair growth, had titled his post: 'Hair fall solution'. Also read | Dimple Kapadia’s secrets to the most gorgeous hair are ‘excellent’ natural haircare ingredients: Onion juice and… Considering using onion juice for your own hair care? Read on to know how it can help reduce your hair fall. (Shutterstock)

How to prevent and stop hair loss?

Sharing his top 3 hair fall solutions, Jawed said:

1. Keep the length of your hair short.

2. Precondition and wash your hair daily.

3. Apply fresh onion juice on the scalp before washing.

While keeping your hair short can help reduce hair fall by minimising tangles and breakage, Jawed highlighted the importance of daily hair washing, particularly in sweat-prone areas, to prevent sweat-induced dandruff and hair fall.

In one of his Instagram posts, he had recommended using mustard oil on the scalp before hair wash for its antifungal and antibacterial properties. He suggested applying mustard oil to wet hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing.

Can onion juice stop hair fall?

Onion juice is a known remedy for hair health, and is used as a home treatment for healthy hair. But should you consider Jawed's hack to use fresh onion juice on the scalp before washing for your own hair care?

As per a June 22, 2023 article on Healthline.com, science shows that there are many ways onion juice can help with hair loss. For one, onions are high in dietary sulfur, a nutritional element our bodies need.

The report said: “Sulfur is found within amino acids, which are components of protein. Proteins — and especially keratin, which is known to be sulfur-rich — are needed for growing strong hair. When added to the hair and scalp, onion juice can provide extra sulfur to support strong and thick hair, thus preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth. The sulfur from onions may also help promote collagen production. Collagen in turn helps the production of healthy skin cells and hair growth.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.