Just a fat lump or something serious? Oncologist shares red flags to be aware of

Fat lumps under the skin are common. Also known as lipomas, fat lumps can be isolated or multiple in number. While they are usually harmless, certain red flags should be watched out for, to treat them immediately. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Srimanth B.S., lead consultant, orthopaedic oncology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru said, “Big lumps deep inside the limbs, pelvis or back keep growing and may reach the skin or cause pain and could be the tip of an iceberg.” Also read | Breast lumps: Here's all you need to know about its signs, causes, treatment Fat lumps are usually harmless.(Freepik)

Dr. Srimanth B.S further explained the early warning signs to watch out for:

1. The size of the lump

Any new lump or a pre-existing lump which is smaller than the size of a lemon can be observed and are usually benign in nature. On the contrary, any lump more than 5cm in size needs to be evaluated or scanned.

2. Texture and color

A regular lump that feels smooth, is present just under the skin and over which one can roll their fingers or palm are usually harmless. Likewise, a lump matching the color of the surrounding skin or appearing lighter due to skin stretching can be observed. However, swellings that are irregular and reddish or bluish in color need to be investigated.

3. Growth

A majority of lumps found under the skin that are under 5 cm in size tend to stay the same over months or years, indicating a benign nature. An angry looking or growing lump over due course of just days or weeks needs to be evaluated to rule out an infection, tumor or even a cancer. Also read | Sarcoma is more than just a lump: Oncologist shares 5 warning signs to watch out for

Is your lipoma growing in size? Doctor says its a red flag.(Freepik)

4. Pain

Most lumps that are benign are painless and often noticed on palpation or by accident. So, one may not even know the true time of origin of the lump. Above shared findings and absence of pain indicate a benign nature, whereas a rapidly growing tumor or cancer tends to stretch the skin, muscles and even the nerves, bones or joints underneath.

5. Oozing blood

Any lump which is angry, reddish and oozing blood or even bursts and becomes an ulcer needs to be thoroughly investigated to rule out a cancer or sarcoma. This is usually a sign of aggressiveness of the underlying sarcoma and found at a later stage in its growth. Also read | Concerned if your breast lump is cancerous? All you want to know

Ways to treat fat lump:

“Relevant tests would include an ultrasound, a complex MRI or even an advanced molecular PET-CT scan to rule out a cancer or sarcoma. An ultrasound is used to screen and differentiate between an infection, fat deposition and a tumor. A positive ultrasound scan leads to the doctor advising an MRI scan. This can provide more information on the size, shape, type of tissue and also the extent of spread,” the doctor added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.