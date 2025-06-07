Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 4 simple ways to refresh your fitness routine

Doing the same workout day after day can start to feel repetitive and uninspiring. To stay motivated and continue progressing toward your health and fitness goals, it’s important to inject some variety and fun into your regimen. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif shared with HT Lifestyle 4 easy and effective tips to liven up your workouts and keep things engaging. (Also read: Fitness coach shares fastest way to drop body fat from 30 to 10 percent: ‘You will lose 3–4 pounds every week ) Check out celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s secrets to making fitness fun and effective every day. (Instagram)

1. Power up with pre-workout almond snack

Fueling your body before exercise is essential, and almonds make for an ideal pre-workout snack. Packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre, almonds provide lasting energy that can help you perform at your peak. For a balanced energy boost, consider pairing a handful of almonds with a piece of fruit.

Snack on a handful of almonds daily as they're rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. (Pixabay)

2. Mix it up with new workout

If your current routine feels stale, it might be time to explore new types of exercise. From yoga and Pilates to boxing and dance-based workouts, there’s a wide variety of classes that can challenge your body in new ways. Trying something different not only prevents boredom but also helps you develop new skills and target muscles you might not normally engage. Group classes also add a social element to your routine, offering both support and motivation through shared energy and community vibes.

3. Focus on functional fitness

Functional fitness revolves around exercises that mirror everyday movements, such as lifting, squatting, or pushing. By integrating movements like squats, lunges, kettlebell swings, and deadlifts into your routine, you’ll build strength and mobility that translate into real-life activities.

Effective workouts are engaging and prevent injuries while enhancing performance. (Unsplash)

These workouts are not just practical, they’re also highly engaging and effective in preventing injuries, boosting your performance in other workouts, and making daily tasks easier to manage.

4. Set goals and track your progress

Setting clear fitness goals and monitoring your improvements can make a huge impact on your motivation. Whether you’re aiming to complete a 5k, master a challenging yoga pose, or lift a specific weight, having a goal gives your workout purpose.

Make sure your objectives are realistic and measurable. Regularly tracking your progress can help keep you accountable, highlight your achievements, and guide you in adjusting your routine to continue evolving.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.