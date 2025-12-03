Konkona Sensharma's fitness secrets for toned body at 46 include 14-hour fasts every week: 'Weight loss is 80% diet'

Actor and filmmaker Konkona Sensharma celebrated her 46th birthday on December 3. What's the fitness philosophy that keeps her toned and energised in her 40s? A mix of strength training, yoga, and a conscious diet. While Konkona has admitted that fitness was not a priority in her younger years, according to her, when it comes to weight loss, the battle is primarily won in the kitchen. But, her current fitness goals transcend mere weight loss. Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's 35 kg weight loss without strict diet: Vegetarian meals, 1 hour workouts, 7 to 8K daily steps and more Konkona Sensharma attributes her fitness to a mix of strength training, yoga, and a healthy diet. (Instagram/ Konkona Sensharma)

'In my 40s, I’ve started strength training'

In a June 5, 2024 interview with The Indian Express, Konkona said: “For the longest time, until I was about 30, I did nothing. There wasn’t much awareness either, and you have youth on your side, where you can indulge a little without significant effects. I had my son in my early 30s, and after that, I really got into yoga in a big way. I’ve been doing yoga for 10-12 years now. Post that, in my 40s, I’ve started strength training, and that has really changed me mentally and physically in a wonderful way. If I’m able to do both yoga and strength training, which is tricky to manage every week, it has really helped me. It’s not about losing weight; it’s about keeping your muscles strong, good for your brain, mobility, agility, and balance. But if people are interested in weight loss, that’s really 80-85 percent diet.”

Focus on protein

The actor added that her healthiest eating habits have emerged since turning 35, and her current diet is centred on awareness and high nutritional intake: she prioritises a high protein intake alongside plenty of fruits and vegetables. Konkona also said that in her 40s, she has become mindful of concepts like insulin resistance, leading her to pair fruits with healthy fats like nuts, chia seeds, and flaxseed powder. She also practices intermittent fasting, describing it as 'very helpful' – she maintains a moderate approach, typically doing a 14-hour fast four to five times a week.

'I have so much more energy'

Konkona shared, “I don’t think I’ve ever eaten healthier than since the age of 35. I’ve become much more aware of the benefits of strength training, magnesium, and so on. I try to eat with a high protein intake, ensuring I have enough fruits and vegetables. I’m also becoming aware of things like insulin resistance, which we should be mindful of in our early 40s. So I have fruits with nuts, chia seeds, flaxseed powder, those kinds of things. I also do intermittent fasting, which I’ve found very helpful for me personally. I don’t do a very hectic one; I’m not given to any extremes. I would mostly do a 14-hour fast four to five times a week. If I’m unable to do a 14-hour fast on some days, maybe because I haven’t slept well, I try to keep a 12-hour digestive gap... I have so much more energy. I’m not advising anybody; I’m just saying it works for me. I do a fasting workout a lot of the time, and I find I’m far more energetic on that. But by no means am I advocating this, and nobody should follow this advice without checking with their doctors and considering their pre-existing conditions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.