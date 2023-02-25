Kriti Sanon does Weighted Walking Lunges with her 'tribe' in new workout video, here's why you should ty it. Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon has become the latest fitness freak in B-Town. The star has always loved staying fit and following an inspirational workout routine. However, she recently started sharing her progress at the gym with fans to inspire them to follow her regimen at the gym. Kriti's latest video shows her practising Weighted Walking Lunges at the gym with her trainers. The clip will pump you up with workout motivation for the weekend. Keep scrolling to see how Kriti worked out at the gym and learn the many benefits of the exercise she tried out. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon serves hottest look in bralette and thigh-slit skirt, Rhea Kapoor drops fire emojis)

Kriti Sanon nails Weighted Walking Lunges

On Friday, Kriti Sanon's trainer Karan Sawhney posted a video of the actor on Instagram with the caption, "Tribing together [Victory Hand emoji] #keepmoving." The clip shows Kriti practising Weighted Walking Lunges with her gang at the gym. Dressed in a nude-coloured sports bra and black gym tights, Kriti nailed the routine with her trainers. It shows them trying Walking Lunges while holding punching bags at weights on their shoulders. The star did five repetitions of the workout in the video. Check it out below.

The video begins with Kriti taking one leg forward while keeping the heel of the forward leg down and lowering the torso until the back knee touches the ground. During the step, the forward leg shin remains relatively vertical with complete full hip and knee extension. Then, Kriti repeated the step with the opposite leg for five repetitions.

Weighted Walking Lunges Benefits:

Walking Lunges target your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves, abdominals, and hips. The workout strengthens the leg muscles, core, hips, and glutes. You can also make lunges more challenging by doing a walking lunge with a torso twist or adding weights like Kriti Sanon. It is a great way to build lower body strength and muscle mass.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. She also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.