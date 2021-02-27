IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
health

Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study

A recent study led researchers at Yale School of the Environment has developed a new method for tracking how the deadly yellow fever mosquito moves through the environment, a potentially critical tool for controlling the insect and the diseases it spreads.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:48 AM IST

A recent study led researchers at Yale School of the Environment has developed a new method for tracking how the deadly yellow fever mosquito moves through the environment, a potentially critical tool for controlling the insect and the diseases it spreads.

The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) is a main vector of deadly diseases like dengue fever, chikungunya, and the Zika virus, which result in hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide each year. Because Ae. aegypti prefers to bite humans and there are no vaccines for many of these diseases they carry, developing methods to control these insects is imperative in the fight to control illness.

A Yale-led research team developed a new method to track how Ae. aegypti move through the environment. By combining genetic data from the mosquitoes and environmental data from satellites, the authors mapped "landscape connectivity" -- defined as how a landscape facilitates the movements of organisms and their genes across large areas. In particular, the researchers developed a new workflow that more effectively models how Ae. aegypti are moving through the landscape in the southern U.S.

"Connectivity maps allow managers to make informed decisions based on how mosquitoes are likely to move through a landscape," says Evlyn Pless, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Davis and a PhD graduate of Yale's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. "Our results suggest that in the southern U.S., Ae. aegypti travels by a mix of natural and human-aided dispersal, taking advantage of regions that are warmer and flatter, as well as human transportation networks."

Plessco-authored the paper with Giuseppe Amatulli, a research scientist with the Center for Research Computing and the Yale School of the Environment; Norah Saarman, assistant professor of biology at Utah State University; and Jeffrey Powell and Adalgisa Caccone from the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Yale.

Now, the most common method for controlling invasive, disease-carrying species like Ae. aegypti is by using pesticides, which are not eco-friendly. "We now know some pesticides cause environmental harm, including harm to humans," says Saarman. "At the same time, mosquitoes are evolving resistance to the pesticides that we have found to be safe for the environment.

"This creates a challenge that can only be solved by more information on where mosquitoes live and how they get around."

One cutting-edge method of control is releasing genetically-modified mosquitoes into existing populations, in an effort to stunt reproduction and spread of the disease. The authors say they expect connectivity maps like those they've created to be useful in designing more strategic releases of modified mosquitoes.

"By integrating machine learning with an optimization process, our approach overcomes constraints of previous methods and should be helpful for more precise planning of vector control actions," says Amatulli.

The authors also believe this novel advance could have broader applications, including in conservation and environmental protection.

"Connectivity maps can also be essential for the protection of endangered native species,'' says Pless, "for example, in designing corridors to connect fragmented populations."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yellow fever
Close
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
health

Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:48 AM IST
A recent study led researchers at Yale School of the Environment has developed a new method for tracking how the deadly yellow fever mosquito moves through the environment, a potentially critical tool for controlling the insect and the diseases it spreads.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“People ask, ‘How do I understand if there is consent in a situation or there isn’t?’ It’s less about their anatomy and it’s more pleasure focused now,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus
“People ask, ‘How do I understand if there is consent in a situation or there isn’t?’ It’s less about their anatomy and it’s more pleasure focused now,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus
health

Trouble down there? Dr Cuterus has you covered

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 PM IST
On Instagram, an Oxford-educated doctor is discussing sexual health, period myths and other intimate issues one viral post at a time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although drugs that lower bad cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk, those that raise good cholesterol have not proven effective in reducing the risk of heart disease.(Pixabay)
Although drugs that lower bad cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk, those that raise good cholesterol have not proven effective in reducing the risk of heart disease.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals not all 'good' cholesterol is healthy

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A study led by a team of researchers has now demonstrated that not all good cholesterol is healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
health

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight(Photo by Liam Johnson on Unsplash)
Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight(Photo by Liam Johnson on Unsplash)
health

Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Want to lose weight without hitting the gym? Study suggests self-monitoring by using digital health tools and you will not need consulting a dietitian either
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers identified a new mechanism responsible for the buildup of plaque on artery walls, a process known as atherosclerosis.(Unsplash)
The researchers identified a new mechanism responsible for the buildup of plaque on artery walls, a process known as atherosclerosis.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists identify drugs with potential to stop plaque buildup in arteries

ANI, Ottawa [canada]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:50 PM IST
A new clinical study led by researchers of the University of Alberta claim to have found better treatments for cardiovascular disease, the second leading cause of death in Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the study, if people do develop Alzheimer's disease, those with depression may start experiencing dementia symptoms about two years earlier than those who do not have depression.(Pixabay)
According to the study, if people do develop Alzheimer's disease, those with depression may start experiencing dementia symptoms about two years earlier than those who do not have depression.(Pixabay)
health

Depression, anxiety linked to earlier onset of Alzheimer's disease: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Having depression is known to increase the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. However, a new study has found that depression and anxiety are linked to earlier onset of Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez shares exercising benefits as perfect fitness motivation(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez shares exercising benefits as perfect fitness motivation(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
health

Jacqueline Fernandez shares exercising benefits as perfect fitness motivation

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • ‘It sets the tone for the day’: Jacqueline Fernandez credits her confidence and clarity to beginning her day with exercise and this fitness video is exactly the inspiration to charge us up for the next grind | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Choose an anti-inflammatory diet, before it’s too late. (Shutterstock)
Choose an anti-inflammatory diet, before it’s too late. (Shutterstock)
health

6 anti-inflammatory diets you must follow to prevent rheumatoid arthritis

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Reversing uncontrolled inflammation is hard, but if you take steps today, then you can totally prevent it in the future. It all starts with adopting anti-inflammatory diets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19.(Pixabay)
Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19.(Pixabay)
health

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:34 PM IST
February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not this year. Flu has virtually disappeared from the US, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
health

Health app usage by diabetes patients may improve health, lower medical costs

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:11 PM IST
A new study has found out that the use of health apps by diabetes patients could improve health outcomes and lower medical costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Diet high in poor quality carbohydrates linked to heart attacks, death risk

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The global study focused on people living in five continents and concluded that a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates leads to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Researchers identify new coronavirus variant in New York

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and by mid-February represented about 12% of cases, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study find new genes linked to glaucoma risk

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Glaucoma causes a progressive degeneration of the optic nerve. It is the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally, affecting more than 75 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishaan Khatter pulling up on a bar outside a building is coolest fitness move(Instagram/ishaankhatter)
Ishaan Khatter pulling up on a bar outside a building is coolest fitness move(Instagram/ishaankhatter)
health

Ishaan Khatter pulling up on a bar outside a building is coolest fitness move

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter switches on his beast mode and sets fitness enthusiasts and fans swooning as he jumps on a bar outside a building’s fire exit for a pullup session and flaunts his ripped arm muscles
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac